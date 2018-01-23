New England Patriots to wear white in Super Bowl LII

As the home team in Super Bowl LII, New England earned its pick of jersey colors in next weekend's big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 12 of the last 13 Super Bowl winners wearing white, including last season's Patriots squad, the decision was an easy one for Tom Brady and The Hoodie.

New England is a perfect 3-0 in its road whites when Brady has taken the field on Super Bowl Sundays, but the Pats are just 2-2 when the future Hall of Fame quarterback wears the home blue on the big day.

The Patriots' decision forces the Eagles to wear their home green uniforms. The last time the Eagles played in the Super Bowl? They lost in green to the Patriots, who donned their road whites.