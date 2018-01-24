DaeSean Hamilton leads standouts from Senior Bowl Day 2

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 2 of Reese's Senior Bowl practice.

1. Penn State WR DaeSean Hamilton has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the first couple days of practice here at the Senior Bowl. He's probably the best route runner of the receivers in Mobile. His timing, patience and ability to change gears has been outstanding.

Hamilton has an opportunity to make a jump up the board, kind of like Zay Jones did at the Senior Bowl last year before he became a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. -- Bucky Brooks

2. Speaking of receivers ... there's a buzz building for Oklahoma State's James Washington. Scouts I've talked to have been happy with what they've seen from him. He was ultra-productive during his college career, and it's easy to see why. He doesn't have great size, but he has tremendous speed. -- Daniel Jeremiah

3. Washington State QB Luke Falk and Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta didn't come into the week garnering the type of buzz that fellow QBs Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen continue to receive, but they've both really helped themselves at practice. Falk has put together a couple nice days here, showing excellent anticipation and timing. I'm anxious to do more film work on Lauletta. He doesn't wow you with his skill set, but every time you look up, he's completing a pass. -- Daniel Jeremiah

4. UCF TE Jordan Akins had the catch of the day on Wednesday with a stunning one-handed grab. He's been really intriguing. -- Daniel Jeremiah

5. Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport stood out to me on Wednesday. I noticed he was more comfortable in a two-point stance in team drills than he was in a three-point stance in one-on-one drills. He was routinely late off the ball in one-on-ones, but when he stood up in the team drills, he made some plays. It was an up and down day for him, and at least one league executive considers him the most polarizing prospect in the entire draft. -- Daniel Jeremiah

