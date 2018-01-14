Mike Mularkey, Titans negotiating contract extension

It appears the Tennessee Titans' front office is looking to reward Mike Mularkey for guiding the team to its first taste of victory in the postseason since 2003.

Mularkey and the Titans are negotiating a new contract extension, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The development comes a day after the Titans' season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round playoffs.

Mularkey has guided Tennessee to back-to-back 9-7 seasons and is under contract through 2018. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21, in the wild-card playoffs last week. Prior to that win, Rapoport reported that Mularkey's job was in potential danger after a team many pegged to win the AFC South this season failed to live up to expectations before the season.

After the win over the Chiefs, Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Titans, released a statement in support of Mularkey.

"Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward," Strunk said. "We still have work to be done, including this week, but I am looking forward to the journey."

Although Marcus Mariota's shallow development curve in 2017 might be a point of concern heading into next season, Tennessee has managed to make progress as a team under Mularkey's guidance. With that in mind, coupled with his strong rapport among Titans players, it makes sense team management would consider giving him some more stablity on his contract.

"Why would his job be in jeopardy? That's complete nonsense, complete B.S.," Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after Tennessee's win over the Chiefs. "I love that man. Coach Mularkey has done a great job for us and will do a great job in the future."