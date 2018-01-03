Analysis  

 

 

Top 25 NFL rookies: Marshon Lattimore headlines final rankings

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
With the NFL regular season in the books, former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies of 2017.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rundown below reflects changes from Daniel Jeremiah's early-December rookie rankings.

RANK

1

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

Lattimore earned Pro Bowl honors in his rookie campaign and could emerge as the top player at his position in the very near future.

RANK

2

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Kamara has been unstoppable in the Saints' offense, earning a Pro Bowl nod in Year 1. He is the ultimate mismatch player in the passing game.

RANK

3

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

1

Hunt led the league in rushing, and his rugged running style helped lead the Chiefs to an AFC West division title.

RANK

4

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

1

If not for a season-ending injury earlier in November, Watson likely would've earned the No. 1 spot on this list. I was blown away by his poise and playmaking skills.

RANK

5

Myles Garrett, DE, Browns

3

Garrett has already earned a reputation around the league as a special edge rusher. His ability to dip and flatten to the quarterback is very unique.

RANK

6

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

4

Once again, the Steelers hit a home run at the receiver position. Smith-Schuster has been very dynamic after the catch, and he's brought tremendous energy to Pittsburgh's offense.

RANK

7

Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills

2

White has made several impact plays for the Bills' defense. I love his poise and ball awareness in coverage.

RANK

8

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

1

Fournette is one of the most physical runners in the league, and he's given the Jags excellent offensive balance.

RANK

9

T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers

5

Watt has been an excellent defender versus both the run and pass. His ability to drop in coverage adds to his value.

RANK

10

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

6

McCaffrey quickly emerged as Cam Newton's security blanket in the passing game. He quietly caught 80 balls this fall.

RANK

11

Pat Elflein, C, Vikings

8

The Vikings needed to upgrade the offensive line, and Elflein has been a rock-solid addition. He can move defenders in the run game, and he possesses plenty of anchor in pass protection.

RANK

12

Reuben Foster, LB, 49ers

7

Foster jumps off the screen because of his burst, athleticism and physicality. He'll be an All-Pro in the very near future.

RANK

13

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens

NR

I knew Humphrey was physically gifted, but I've been very impressed by his improved technique and awareness. He stepped up and played at a very high level after Jimmy Smith's season-ending injury.

RANK

14

Jamal Adams, S, Jets

8

Adams doesn't have tremendous ball production, but he flies around the field and adds a physical presence for the Jets' defense.

RANK

15

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

5

Kupp is already one of the league's top route runners, and he's been very dependable on third down.

RANK

16

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

1

Engram has dropped some balls, but he's also proven to be an outstanding route runner, and his burst after the catch is impressive.

RANK

17

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers

1

Howard finished the season with six touchdowns and generated several explosive plays because of his speed after the catch.

RANK

18

Cam Robinson, OT, Jaguars

NR

Robinson has been the anchor for one of the NFL's most underrated offensive lines. He is a mauler in the run game and has improved as a pass protector.

RANK

19

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints

NR

Ramczyk has been very steady and consistent for the Saints in Year 1. He is very aware and plays with good balance.

RANK

20

Carl Lawson, OLB, Bengals

8

Lawson has some stiffness, but he's generated a lot of production against the pass because of his quickness and raw power.

RANK

21

Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions

10

Davis has improved in coverage throughout the year, and he has outstanding lateral range in the run game.

RANK

22

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

5

Cohen has been streaky, but his overall playmaking ability really stands out. He finished the season with 53 catches and was a factor in the return game, as well.

RANK

23

Budda Baker, S, Cardinals

NR

Baker had a phenomenal season on special teams and was rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

RANK

24

Marcus Williams, S, Saints

NR

Williams has ideal range, instincts and ball skills in the deep middle.

RANK

25

Desmond King, DB, Chargers

NR

King has been outstanding for the Chargers. I love his toughness, instincts and versatility. He racked up 76 tackles, four sacks, five pass breakups and a pick this fall.

Dropped out: Marcus Maye, S, Jets (previously No. 13); David Njoku, TE, Browns (No. 21); Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals (No. 22); Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins (No. 23); Derek Barnett, DE, Eagles (No. 24); Takkarist McKinley, DE, Falcons (No. 25).

