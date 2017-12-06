Top 25 NFL rookies: Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara top list

With three quarters of the 2017 NFL regular season in the books, former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes through Week 13 to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rundown below reflects changes from Daniel Jeremiah's midpoint rookie rankings.

RANK 1 Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints 2 Lattimore has already emerged as a true No. 1 cornerback. He has the size (6-foot, 192 pounds), speed and agility to matchup with the top pass catchers in the league.

RANK 2 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 6 Kamara has been the most dynamic offensive weapon in this rookie class. He is lethal in the passing game and he doesn't need many carries to do a lot of damage.

RANK 3 Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans 2 I know Watson had his season cut short due to injury, but he still belongs up here because of his outstanding performance this fall.

RANK 4 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs 2 Hunt has failed to recapture the magic he displayed earlier in the season, but he still runs extremely hard and has displayed excellent vision and balance.

RANK 5 Reuben Foster, LB, 49ers NR Foster is a one-man wrecking crew for the 49ers' defense. He has incredible range and he's a tone-setting tackler.

RANK 6 Jamal Adams, S, Jets 2 Adams has been one of the key reasons the Jets have overachieved this season. He is a complete safety and brings enormous passion and leadership to that secondary.

RANK 7 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars 2 Fournette has provided the Jags with a physical identity on offense. He wears down opponents with his blend of power and speed.

RANK 8 Myles Garrett, DE, Browns NR When healthy, Garrett has been a dominant pass rushing force. He has a freaky ability to bend and wrap the edge at the top of his rush.

RANK 9 Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills 2 White has played like a top-10 pick and if not for the play of Lattimore, he'd be getting a lot more national attention.

RANK 10 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers 3 Smith-Schuster has been extremely productive both in the slot and on the perimeter. I've been very impressed with his route running and toughness.

RANK 11 Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions 2 Davis will have an occasional assignment bust but for the most part, he's been a reliable and steady force in the middle of the Lions' defense.

RANK 12 Carl Lawson, OLB, Bengals 11 Lawson has been a very productive pass rusher. He's strength and power remind me of Trent Cole.

RANK 13 Marcus Maye, S, Jets 7 Maye has teamed up with Adams to give the Jets an outstanding safety combination. He's a very reliable tackler and he's made some plays in coverage as well.

RANK 14 T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers 1 Watt is extremely athletic and his versatility in coverage is a huge asset to the Steelers' defense.

RANK 15 Evan Engram, TE, Giants 1 The Giants pass catching corps has been devastated by injuries, but Engram has been a steadying force as a rookie. He should quickly emerge as a top-five NFL tight end.

RANK 16 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers 1 McCaffrey hasn't produced as many explosive plays as expected, but he is a very tough matchup in the passing game.

RANK 17 Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears 7 Cohen doesn't touch the ball as much as he did early in the season but he's made huge plays in the running game, passing game and as a returner.

RANK 18 O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers 2 Howard has been outstanding stretching the seam and I believe he will quickly emerge as a perennial Pro Bowler.

RANK 19 Pat Elflein, C, Vikings 2 Elflein has been the most impressive rookie offensive linemen. He has a firm anchor in pass protection and generates movement in the run game.

RANK 20 Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams 1 Kupp has been a favorite of Jared Goff's since the first game of the season. I love his competitiveness after the catch.

RANK 21 David Njoku, TE, Browns 4 Njoku has some costly drops but those are offset by his ability to make circus catches. He's still a work in progress in the run game.

RANK 22 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals NR Mixon is a complete back and his numbers would be much better if the Bengals had a functional offensive line.

RANK 23 Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins NR Perine has really emerged over the last month. He doesn't have impressive speed, but he is a load to bring down once he gets some room to operate.

RANK 24 Derek Barnett, DE, Eagles NR Barnett is a rotational player in the Eagles' talented front. He makes the most of his opportunities and his motor never stops versus the run or pass.

RANK 25 Takkarist McKinley, DE, Falcons NR The Falcons were desperate for another pass rusher to complement Vic Beasley, and McKinley has put together a really good stretch of games. He has double-digit sack potential and I love his passion.

Dropped out: Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers (previously No. 12), Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Redskins (No. 13), Eddie Jackson, S, Chicago Bears (No. 14), Jordan Willis, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 18), Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (No. 22), Shaq Griffin, CB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 24).

