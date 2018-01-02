Bills fans pledge over $100K for Andy Dalton charity

Andy Dalton might never end up being the hero Bengals fans need, but the NFL's Glowing Ginger Man has become figure of legend in the greater Buffalo area.

Dalton's stunning touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd on Sunday served as a late Christmas miracle for the Bills, who punched their ticket to the playoffs thanks to the Bengals' unlikely conquest over the Ravens. Buffalo will play its first postseason contest since Jan. 8, 2000, on Sunday against the Jaguars.

As you might imagine, the denizens of Western New York are pumped right now. That had to have been a hell of a New Year's Eve -- it could still be going on as you read this. Aware of the direct role Dalton has played in their joy, Bills fans are showing their appreciation by donating to the quarterback's official charity, which serves children who are ill or have special needs. By Tuesday, over $100,000 had been donated since the Bills' clinched a playoff berth. Many donations have been for $17, a reference to Buffalo's 17-year playoff drought that was snapped Sunday.

Thank you to everybody who is donating to the @ajdfoundation! We are blown away by the support! pic.twitter.com/KPyd5X0CFR â Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

"We have over 4,500 donors right now. We've raised over $100,000 and it continues to go up," Dalton said Tuesday morning. "We cannot thank you enough. This has been unbelievable. Let's keep it going."

Don't sleep on the power of a good viral fundraising wave. Back in September, J.J. Watt spearheaded a post-hurricane relief fund for the city of Houston that set a goal of $200,000 and eventually raised an astounding $37 million. Bills fans are unlikely to reach that level of altruism, but Buffalo fans have made a difference for a great cause.

Expect donations to continue to spike if the Bills knock off the Jaguars this weekend (who knows, Blake Bortles could be in a charitable mood himself). In the meantime, you can learn more about the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation right here.