NFL Week 17: Takeaways from Sunday's early games

The last Sunday of the regular season is underway. Here are some of our big takeaways from the Week 17 games today:

» After last week's deflating performance versus the Raiders, Nick Foles' performance vs. the Cowboys did nothing to encourage the Eagles.

» In his first start with New England, ex-Steelers pass rusher James Harrison recorded two sacks and five combined tackles on 27 defensive snaps.

» Frank Gore's performance in 2017 will go down as one of the few bright spots of an otherwise dreary season for the Indianapolis Colts (4-12).

Winless. The Browns are 0-16, an inglorious feat secured with Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers. Pittsburgh thought enough of Cleveland to sit star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and workhorse runner Le'Veon Bell despite still being alive for the first-overall seed in the AFC. The Steelers crossed 100 yards on the ground in just 20 minutes, while backup passer Landry Jones threw for 239 yards and overcame a pair of turnovers while guiding Pittsburgh to four touchdown drives. Cleveland's DeShone Kizer made some of his best throws all year -- deep strikes to Josh Gordon (4/115) and Rashard Higgins (3/68/2) -- but also hurt the team with a pick while taking six sacks. It won't be enough to shake Cleveland's laser-focused offseason search for a franchise quarterback. As for Pittsburgh, they weren't the same without their front-line stars, but received a marvelous outing from surging rookie pass-catcher JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/143/1). We'll see the second-seeded Steelers again two weeks from now in the AFC's divisional round.

-- Marc Sessler

The Eagles were hoping to see an encouraging tune-up from Nick Foles and the passing attack after last week's deflating performance versus the Raiders. Instead, a skittish Foles delivered more of the same, dropping a shotgun snap, misfiring a fourth-down pass to Torrey Smith and floating an unpardonable interception. He finished just 4 of 11 for 39 yards on four possessions, leaving him with a 46.9 completion percentage, 48.2 passer rating and a feeble 4.1 yards per on 49 attempts over five quarters in the regular season's final two games. The defense and ground attack are going to have to do the heavy lifting if the NFC's top seed is going to fend off the postseason competition for a Super Bowl run.

-- Chris Wesseling

The Minnesota Vikings clinched a first-round bye with a familiar recipe: A smothering defense and chain-moving offense. Mike Zimmer's D once again controlled the game, dominating the Bears run game, and pestering Mitchell Trubisky into rookie errors. The Vikings held Jordan Howard, the NFL's fifth-leading rusher entering Sunday, to -1 yard in the first half, and nine rushing yards on the day. The first half was a performance the Purple People Eaters would be proud of. Minnesota's defense has allowed a combined 10 points to offenses the past three games. With the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense destroying offensive lines and Case Keenum running a steady offense, the Vikings head into the postseason with the most balanced team in the NFC. Sunday's whitewash of the Bears sets up Minnesota with a golden opportunity to play a home game in the Super Bowl.

-- Kevin Patra

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions didn't let a game void of playoff implications prevent them from trouncing their longtime NFC North rivals. Against an injury-depleted Packers squad, the Lions more or less controlled this one from start to finish. Stafford connected on 20 of 29 passes for 323 yards and three TDs. His 71-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate in the third quarter also was his longest pass of the season. As for Brett Hundley, he did nothing to change the narrative that he's a backup NFL quarterback. Without the dynamic Aaron Jones to help him balance the Packers' attack, Hundley was limited to 14 of 24 passes for 172 yards. It didn't help that he was sacked three times by Ezekiel Ansah. It was a solid performance by a somewhat mercurial Lions team that likely will have a new coach at the helm next season.

-- Austin Knoblauch

It was cold and receivers were dropping passes left and right for both squads, but Kirk Cousins ended his 2017 season -- and possibly his time in Washington -- with one of his most forgettable performances as a starter. After the Redskins put together an inspired game last week in a win over the Denver Broncos, they did the opposite, struggling to muster much of anything. Cousins finished 20-of-37 passing for 158 yards and three interceptions, and the play was about as ugly as the stat line. It's an interesting wrinkle coming out of an otherwise meaningless game, considering Cousins' impending free agency and the sweepstakes that's expected to ensue in March. As for the other side, Eli Manning went out with a win in what some think could have been his last game, though he expressed his desire to return to New York in 2018. Giants fans sent him into the new year the right way, chanting his name in unison as he took a knee just outside Washington's end zone to finish off a season-ending win.

-- Nick Shook

With home-field advantage on the line, New England wasn't at its best despite electing to play its starters -- Tom Brady looked his age in frigid Foxborough, missing open receivers and throwing too low, and Rob Gronkowski was double-teamed all day and saw zero targets for the first time in his career. But with nearly every other Pats running back inactive, Dion Lewis put the team on his back and legs. Lewis tallied a career-high 32 touches for 133 yards and two scores, displaying excellent patience and inside speed. New England's most useful running back is rolling in postseason football red hot, but perhaps over-worked after two straight weeks of 20-plus carries. Lewis and the Pats will relish their eighth consecutive first-round bye. In his first start with New England, ex-Steelers pass rusher James Harrison recorded two sacks and five combined tackles on 27 defensive snaps, more than in any game the 39-year-old played for Pittsburgh this season. New York put up next-to-no fight during the Pats' breezy victory, refusing to replace the pedestrian Bryce Petty with enigma-in-parka Christian Hackenberg despite the former going oh-fer-12 on third down.

-- Jeremy Bergman

Frank Gore's performance in 2017 will go down as one of the few bright spots of an otherwise dreary season for the Indianapolis Colts (4-12). On Sunday, the 34-year-old running back hit another milestone in his memorable career, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to surpass the 14,000-yard mark. Gore achieved the feat in the fourth quarter as part of a 100-yard performance against the Texans (4-12). It was a touching moment in a game that very well could be the "last rodeo" for the Colts as we know them. As for Gore, he finishes the season with 961 yards and three touchdowns.

-- Austin Knoblauch