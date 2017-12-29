Giants GM: We'll likely 'keep moving' with Eli Manning

"We're going to work our fannies off and get it fixed."

That's how New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman ended his introductory news conference Friday after talking for more than a half an hour about plans "to come in here every day and kick ass" for the 2-13 team.

Part of those kick-ass plans will involve Eli Manning's future with the team. Gettleman, for his part, wasn't quite ready on his first day back in New York to make clear predictions regarding the two-time Super Bowl winner's future.

"I haven't had access to tape and I'm not avoiding the question, but, obviously, you got to look at the film, see what's cooking," Gettleman said about Manning. "Eli's won a lot of games, he's a great competitor, he's very intelligent and he and I are going to talk, and if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage -- which I don't believe it was -- then we'll just keep moving."

It sounds like Gettleman is planning, for now, to keep Manning his starter, and why wouldn't he? At the moment, the team has Geno Smith and Davis Webb on its roster. Unless Gettleman gets a new passer in free agency or nabs one in the draft, Manning's the man in New York. There's no need to further inflame the Giants' fan base by talking about a premature QB change -- benching Manning didn't go well for the team's previous brain trust.

As for the other elephant in the room, Gettleman knows locking in Odell Beckham to a long-term deal will be a top priority. And he understands exactly what the Giants' star wideout wants before his contract expires in 2019.

"No. 1, who doesn't want a lot of money? Everybody wants a lot of money, guys," Gettleman said. "Obviously, I don't know Odell [Beckham], never met him. I'm looking forward to it. Obviously he's an extremely talented kid and makes stuff happen.

"We'll have that -- what's that song? 'Getting To Know You' -- we'll do that. We'll get to know each other and we'll go from there. He's rehabbing an injury. I haven't had an opportunity to talk to Ronnie about how far along he is so we'll see."

Giants co-owner John Mara said the Giants definitely plan on Beckham being part of the team's future. He said he wasn't sure on a timetable for an extension, adding that Gettleman's first priority will be to help the team find a new head coach. Gettleman echoed Mara's sentiments about Beckham.

"Ernie [Accorsi] taught me a long time ago: Don't quit on talent," Gettleman said.

While that remark might sound strange coming from the man who rescinded Josh Norman's franchise tag in Carolina, Gettleman understands the magnitude of the job ahead. He said fixing the Giants' offensive line will be among his primary goals, and he's not afraid to hurt some feelings when it comes to contract negotiations.

"This is a big boy league," Gettleman said. "You've got to put your big boy pants on. If the player's upset, so be it."

Gettleman obviously impressed Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch during his first run in New York before he left to be the Panthers' general manager. Time will tell whether he'll help guide the Giants to relevance next season.