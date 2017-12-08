NFL IQ quiz Week 14: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 14 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted on Staurday at 12 p.m. ET.

1. In the Super Bowl era, quarterbacks selected #1 overall are 5-2 against QBs selected #2 overall in the same draft class. Who were the two overall QBs to beat their #1 counterparts, as Carson Wentz has a chance to do this week against Jared Goff?

2. Carson Wentz and Jared Goff are both on pace to finish the season with 4,000+ passing yards and a 95-plus passer rating. Who is the last second-year QB to do so?

3. Russell Wilson has already tied the record for most fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a single season in NFL history (15). Whose record did he tie?

4. Since 2008, 16 of the 22 Steelers-Ravens games have been decided by seven points or fewer (72.7 percent). Which series (minimum 10 games) has had the next highest percentage of games decided by seven or fewer over the last decade?

5. Tom Brady, age 40, currently leads the NFL with a 109.7 passer rating. Who would he pass as the oldest player to lead the NFL in passer rating for a season?

6. Since the start of the 2016 season, Joey Bosa & Melvin Ingram are tied with one other tandem for most combined sacks in the NFL (38.5). Who is the other pass-rushing duo?

7. Case Keenum has a passer rating of 100+ and a completion percentage of 70-plus in four straight games. The longest such streak within a season in the Super Bowl era is six games. Who owns that record?

8. Demarcus Lawrence leads the NFL with 13.5 sacks this season. Who was the last Cowboy not named DeMarcus Ware to have double-digit sacks through the first 12 games of the season?

9. Since Week 10, Mark Ingram & Alvin Kamara lead the NFL in rushing yards by a teammate RB duo. Which tandem ranks second?

10. The Chiefs are the third team in NFL history to start a season 5-0 and then lose six of their next seven games. Who were the other two teams to do so?