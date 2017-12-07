Week 14 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

In the immortal words of Jim Mora ... "PLAYOFFS!?!?!" That's right, the fantasy playoffs are officially upon us, so the stakes have been raised and the emotional tilt will be out of this world for all of our players. Hopefully, the preview below (with an assist from Matt Franciscovich this week) can help all of your move on to the next round of the postseason. If not, well, you know where to send your complaints -- my mentions.

As always, this is where I go game-by-game and player-by-player for every Week 14 contest. Those looking for quick-hitting start/sit/flex/stream analysis will find that listed for the main players for every team. Below that, I do my best to preview the game with additional insight, stats, and analysis to contextualize my recommendations.

This column wouldn't be possible without our incredible research teams, both @NFLResearch and the fine folks at Next Gen Stats. So thanks to all of you and all that you do.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC

Saints

» Drew Brees, QB: START

» Mark Ingram, RB: START

» Alvin Kamara, RB: START

» Michael Thomas, WR: START

» Ted Ginn, WR: LOW-END FLEX

» Saints D/ST: SIT

In the last six meetings between the Saints and Falcons, these teams average a combined 60.3 points and have put up 70-plus three times. Drew Brees has evened out his fantasy scoring of late, with an average of 300 yards per game with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three. He's a safe start in what should be a high-scoring affair. Mark Ingram has 100-plus scrimmage yards in three of his last four games, while Alvin Kamara has 100-plus in five straight. They've combined for 20 touchdowns this season and are the entire engine of the Saints offense. There's simply no reason to sit them -- ever. Michael Thomas has had five-plus catches in every game this season, and 65-plus yards in all but three. He got into the end zone last week for the first time since Week 4 and has a solid outlook against Atlanta. They could be missing Brian Poole and/or Desmond Trufant again this week, two of their starting corners. In his two games against the Falcons last year, Thomas posted lines of 7-71-1 and 10-156-1. Ted Ginn remains a decent flex play, but he can totally bottom out in your lineup. In his last four games he has yardage totals of 27, 71, 87 and three. With Coby Fleener on injured reserve, more targets flooded to the backfield last week (13 total) than to any other wideout or tight end. A road trip to face a potent Atlanta offense with Marshon Lattimore still not fully healed is a tough spot for the Saints fantasy fortunes on defense.

Falcons

» Matt Ryan, QB: START

» Devonta Freeman, RB: START

» Tevin Coleman, RB: FLEX

» Julio Jones, WR: START

» Mohamed Sanu, WR: LOW-END FLEX

» Austin Hooper, TE: SIT

» Falcons D/ST: SIT

Week 13 was the first time all season Matt Ryan failed to throw a touchdown pass, and he posted just 173 yards against the stingy Minnesota defense. Things should get better for him against the Saints, who could be without star corner Marshon Lattimore again. At home with playoff hopes hanging in the balance in what should be a high-scoring game, Ryan should be OK. Over the last three weeks the Saints have struggled to slow down opposing running backs, giving up 271 yards and two scores on the ground and 112 yards and two scores through the air. Devonta Freeman returned to action last week after missing two games with a concussion and played 73 percent of the snaps while leading the backfield in touches (13) and total yards (81). Tevin Coleman stayed heavily involved, though, handling eight carries and three receptions for an OK 49 total yards against a tough Minnesota defense. Both are in the mix this week for me. Julio Jones crashed back to Earth last week as he hauled in just two catches for 24 yards. He'd notched 70-plus receiving yards in eight of his 11 games prior to that, though, so the "roller coaster" descriptions for his fantasy season have been a bit overstated. This is a decent bounce-back spot for Jones, especially if star rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore remains sidelined or limited. Mohamed Sanu led the Falcons in receiving last week with three catches and 43 yards. He's a low-floor flex option as usual. Starting fantasy defense against the Saints is a bad idea.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Colts

» Jacoby Brissett, QB: SIT

» Frank Gore, RB: FLEX

» Marlon Mack, RB: DEEP FLEX

» T.Y. Hilton, WR: START

» Jack Doyle, TE: START

» Colts D/ST: SIT

A case could be made to stream Jacoby Brissett this week, but there are also plenty of red flags. He's on the road against a Buffalo defense that's allowed just 236 passing yards per game over their last three with three touchdowns and two interceptions in that span. Brissett has also struggled in that same span, completing under 59 percent of his passes in each game with three touchdowns, three picks and an average of just 197 yards per game. He's at best a very low-end streamer. Frank Gore has been offering a reliable, yet uninspiring floor for several weeks, as he's averaged 76 scrimmage yards per game since Week 8. This could be his chance for a solid outing, though, as the Bills struggle to stop the run and just gave up 188 yards to the Patriots backs. In fact, over the last four weeks the Bills lead the league in rushing yards (621) and rushing touchdowns (nine) allowed to backs, and that includes a game where they held Kareem Hunt to 17 yards and no touchdowns. Due to the matchup, Marlon Mack could be in the mix as a deep flex option, though he's averaged just over eight touches per game over the last four. T.Y. Hilton surprisingly found the end zone against the Jaguars elite secondary last week, and kept up the "all or nothing" ride of starting him in fantasy. He has four games with 100-plus yards or a touchdown in his last 10, but 30 or fewer yards in the other six. Over the last five weeks Jack Doyle leads all Colts players in targets (41), receptions (32), and receiving yards (303). He's a strong play against a Buffalo defense that was just dominated by Rob Gronkowski. The Colts defense might be in play if Nathan Peterman starts, but otherwise, this unit has suffered far too many injuries to be a fantasy factor.

Bills

» Tyrod Taylor, QB: See below

» LeSean McCoy, RB: START

» Zay Jones, WR: SIT

» Charles Clay, TE: SIT

» Bills D/ST: STREAM

Tyrod Taylor practiced on a limited basis with a knee injury on Thursday, but his status remains in question for Sunday. If Taylor's healthy enough to play, he's a solid streamer against the Colts injury-ravaged defense. If Nathan Peterson starts ... abandon ship. LeSean McCoy has returned to his workhorse ways the last three weeks, averaging 19 touches and 102 scrimmage yards per game, with two touchdowns in that span. The Colts have been OK against the run over the last month, holding opposing backs to 343 yards on 97 carries (3.5 ypc) with two touchdowns, but McCoy's volume and passing game work should allow him to succeed. The Bills passing offense is broken, and Tyrod Taylor will be playing on an injured knee if he starts. With no teams on byes, there's really no reason to risk starting Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson, or even Charles Clay. They're all receiving minimal opportunities and not doing much with them. The Bills defense kept Tom Brady in check for parts of their most recent game, and should be able to rack up some fantasy stats against Jacoby Brissett, who's been sacked a league-high 47 times.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Cowboys

» Dak Prescott, QB: START

» Alfred Morris, RB: START

» Rod Smith, RB: SIT

» Dez Bryant, WR: FLEX

» Jason Witten, TE: STREAM

» Cowboys D/ST: STREAM

Dak Prescott was gifted a short field early and often last week, which is partially why he only amassed 102 yards on Thursday night. He did throw two touchdowns though, and if Alfred Morris can keep up the momentum he built last week, Prescott should be able to move the offense well enough against a struggling Giants defense. Speaking of Morris, he gets a nice matchup to keep rolling after notching 27 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington. The Giants have allowed 248 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to opposing backs over the last two weeks. Rod Smith found his way into the end zone last week, helping those who flexed him, but it's worrisome that six of his 10 carries came in the fourth quarter when the game well in hand for Dallas. I'd be very cautious in starting Smith, as the team clearly prefers Morris as the main back with Ezekiel Elliott still serving his suspension. Dez Bryant found the end zone last week for the first time since Week 7, but it was more of the same otherwise as he had five catches for 61 yards. Hopefully, you've accepted the reality by now that Bryant is a floor play at wide receiver, with upside if he gets into the end zone. He has just one game with more than 74 yards this year. Jason Witten also scored a touchdown last week and has a great matchup on paper against the Giants, but with three one-catch games in his last five, he's tough to trust. I'd consider him a low-end streamer, though, and for what it's worth he did smash the Giants for a 7-59-1 line back in Week 1. After not securing a sack or turnover in two straight games, the Dallas defense got back on track with four sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries against Washington. The Giants quarterbacks have been sacked seven times over the last two weeks and committed three turnovers.

Giants

» Eli Manning, QB: SIT

» Orleans Darkwa, RB: SIT

» Sterling Shepard, WR: FLEX

» Evan Engram, TE: START

» Giants D/ST: SIT

Geno Smith managed just 212 passing yards with one touchdown and two turnovers against the Raiders poor defense last week, and is now headed back to the bench for Eli Manning, who averaged 179 passing yards per game in his last six starts. Neither is startable in fantasy. Orleans Darkwa found the end zone last week, but should probably ride the pine from here on out, especially in games where the Giants figure to fall behind quickly, which could be the case against a potentially resurgent Cowboys offense. He's failed to amass more than 32 rushing yards in each of his last two games. Sterling Shepard caught three of his six targets for 56 yards last week, though Manning's return could help funnel targets back his way. I'd give him a shot in the flex. Evan Engram looks like the only true, startable asset in this offense. He rebounded nicely after two disaster fantasy weeks to post a 7-99-1 line on eight targets. He's the offense's best playmaker and should receive a heavy workload as usual (six-plus in seven straight games).

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Lions

» Matthew Stafford, QB: SIT

» Ameer Abdullah, RB: SIT

» Theo Riddick, RB: SIT

» Golden Tate, WR: START

» Marvin Jones, WR: START

» Kenny Golladay, WR: SIT

» Eric Ebron, TE: SIT

» Lions D/ST: SIT

Matthew Stafford avoided breaking his hand last week against the Ravens, but per head coach Jim Caldwell, Stafford's hand is sore and badly bruised, and there are questions about how it will impact his ability to throw. This would be a terrific spot for Stafford in fantasy, as the Bucs still allow the third-most passing yards per game despite Brett Hundley amassing a whopping 84 against them last week. If Stafford's status turns around before the game I'd be more open to starting him. Theo Riddick and Tion Green found the end zone last week, but I still want no parts of the Lions backfield on my fantasy teams. Odds are Ameer Abdullah returns from his neck injury as well, further clouding this group's outlook. Golden Tate posted a solid outing against the tough Ravens secondary, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 69 yards. Marvin Jones delivered as well, bringing in four of his eight looks for 90 yards. Both will be strong plays this week against the Bucs secondary, even if Stafford's hand isn't 100 percent. Eric Ebron and Kenny Golladay aren't getting the necessary volume to be considered startable in fantasy. The Lions are struggling to rush the passer with only three sacks over their last three games. I'd look elsewhere for a streaming defense this week.

Buccaneers

» Jameis Winston, QB: STREAM

» Doug Martin, RB: SIT

» Peyton Barber, RB: FLEX

» Mike Evans, WR: FLEX

» DeSean Jackson, WR: FLEX

» Cameron Brate, TE: STREAM

» O.J. Howard, TE: SIT

» Buccaneers D/ST: STREAM

Jameis Winston looked OK in his first game back from a shoulder injury, completing 21-of-32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Those in deeper leagues could stream him against a Lions defense that has been shredded by Joe Flacco and Case Keenum the last two weeks, though there are likely better, less-turnover-prone options available. Doug Martin remained in the concussion protocol Monday, putting his status in question. Even if he does return, it'd stand to reason that the team will give Peyton Barber more opportunities after he put together a fantastic performance against the Packers last week (27 touches, 143 total yards). That was the first 100-yard rushing game by a Buccaneers back all year, and he should be able to find success against a Lions defense allowing 163 total yards per game to opposing backs over their last four. Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson pulled disappearing acts in a great matchup last week, combining for a mere four catches for 57 yards on nine targets. They'll be risky starts with Winston back under center, especially if his erratic play from last week carries over here against a decent Detroit secondary. With Winston back at quarterback, Cameron Brate is back in the mix as a streaming tight end. All six of his touchdown receptions and all of his top yardage outputs have come with Winston under center. The Buccaneers defense could be in nice streaming choice this week, especially if Matthew Stafford misses this game with his hand injury. Even if he doesn't Stafford's throwing hand is injured and that could create grip issues, increasing the odds of turnovers coming the Buccaneers way. Plus, Stafford's been sacked three-plus times in four straight games as his offensive line battles through injuries.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Raiders

» Derek Carr, QB: STREAM

» Marshawn Lynch, RB: FLEX

» Michael Crabtree, WR: START

» Amari Cooper, WR: SIT

» Jared Cook, TE: SIT

» Raiders D/ST: SIT

Derek Carr has thrown just one touchdown pass in seven of his last nine games, and the only time he's scored more than 16 fantasy points in that span was ... against the Chiefs. I'm a bit hesitant about rolling out Carr, but Michael Crabtree is back from his one-game suspension and the Chiefs just suspended their top cover corner, Marcus Peters, for this game. Carr should offer at least a decent floor. Marshawn Lynch has seen 19 and 29 touches over the last two weeks, and could factor in heavily here as well. The Chiefs defense was gashed by the Jets for 157 yards on the ground and two total touchdowns by the backs (one rushing, one receiving). With Peters out and the Chiefs passing defense already a vulnerability, Michael Crabtree should be in a great position for fantasy. Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle) still looks like a bit of a longshot to play, so Crabtree could be absolutely pummeled with targets. Jared Cook's wild inconsistency as a player has reared its ugly head of late, making him very hard to trust with no teams on byes. The Raiders defense could barely muster any fantasy production against the Geno Smith-led Giants last week, so there's a 0 percent chance I trust them against the Chiefs potentially resurgent offense.

Chiefs

» Alex Smith, QB: START

» Kareem Hunt, RB: FLEX

» Tyreek Hill, WR: FLEX

» Travis Kelce, TE: START

» Chiefs D/ST: SIT

Alex Smith and the passing attack got back on track last week, which is great news as they head into a plus matchup with a Raiders secondary allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game (251.3) and a 20-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Tyreek Hill dropped 6-125-1 on the Raiders the last time these teams played and remains a mismatch for the slow corners in the Oakland secondary. Travis Kelce leads tight ends in every statistical category save touchdowns, where he trails Jimmy Graham by one. He's a strong start as usual, and the Raiders did just allow a big game to Evan Engram last week (7-99-1). Kareem Hunt is the lone question mark on this offense. He saw just 12 touches in last week's score-fest and produced a measly 63 yards. It's perfectly OK to bench him if you have the running back depth. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 and if Charcandrick West returns Hunt could lose some passing down work again. The Chiefs defense is a mess and cannot be used in fantasy.

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

49ers

» Jimmy Garoppolo, QB: STREAM

» Carlos Hyde, RB: START

» Marquise Goodwin, WR: START

» Trent Taylor, WR: FLEX PPR

» George Kittle, TE: SIT

» 49ers D/ST: SIT

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco got off to a nice start last week, and while he didn't post massive fantasy totals or even score a touchdown, he proved he could guide the offense quite well. This week's matchup for Jimmy G is far more favorable, and he's a solid streaming option for the week. The only quarterback to not finish as a top-10 scorer against them since their Week 7 bye is Joe Flacco. Carlos Hyde has lost some receiving work with a real quarterback under center, but is still the lead back and handled 20 touches last week. The Texans are allowing over five yards per carry to opposing backs over the last month, which could bode well for Hyde's upside. Matt Breida popped up with 13 touches last week, but that's not volume worth chasing with the playoffs here. Marquise Goodwin was a wide receiver more people needed to be paying attention to weeks ago, and his outlook is even better with Garoppolo under center. The duo connected on all eight attempts last week for 99 yards, and Goodwin is poised to perform again versus Houston's struggling secondary. Trent Taylor is worth a look in PPR leagues after popping up for a six-catch, 92-yard outing. In his three starts, Garoppolo has funneled roughly 24 percent of his passes to his slot receivers (Taylor, Julian Edelman), so this likely isn't a one-week blip for the rookie. George Kittle and Garrett Celek may have usable weeks in the future, but right now they're splitting up playing time and targets too evenly to be trusted. You could stream the 49ers against Texans because of Tom Savage, but there are likely higher upside pickups remaining on the waiver wire.

Texans

» Tom Savage, QB: SIT

» Lamar Miller, RB: FLEX

» DeAndre Hopkins, WR: START

» Stephen Anderson, TE: STREAM

» Texans D/ST: SIT

If you're truly, truly desperate you could talk yourself into streaming Tom Savage. He was able to pick on the Texans poor secondary last week (365 yards, TD, INT), and six of the last seven quarterbacks to face the 49ers have thrown for multiple touchdown passes against them. I wouldn't recommend it, but the potential is there for a decent floor. Over the last month Lamar Miller is averaging just shy of 19 touches and just over 77 total yards per game, offering a nice floor as a low-end flex play. The 49ers run defense was one of the league's worst statistically but has stiffened up the last two weeks (36 carries, 111 yards, 3.1 ypc). That could also be a product of the offenses/running games they faced, though, as the Seahawks committee is uninspiring and the Bears offense, in general, has stalled recently. Miller should be a solid flex play. DeAndre Hopkins should continue to get showered with targets, especially after Bruce Ellington landed on injured reserve this week. Ellington was second on the team in targets since its bye, so plenty of opportunities will be up for grabs. While many will flow to Hopkins, there's a chance Stephen Anderson becomes a bigger focal point as well. The tight end out of Cal had a career day last week, catching five of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers had allowed a tight end receiving touchdown in five straight games before the Bears' inept offense broke that streak. The Texans defense has just two games with more than six fantasy points in the eight games since J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus went down with injuries. I'd look elsewhere for a fantasy streamer.

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Packers

» Brett Hundley, QB: SIT

» Jamaal Williams, RB: START

» Aaron Jones, RB: SIT

» Jordy Nelson, WR: SIT

» Davante Adams, WR: FLEX

» Randall Cobb, WR: SIT

» Packers D/ST: STREAM

I'm off the Brett Hundley streaming train. In a perfect matchup last week, Hundley somehow managed just 84 passing yards in a win. He adds some Konami code appeal with his rushing ability, but there have been too many disaster games to justify the risks of starting him. Jamaal Williams has improved as the season has gone along, putting together back-to-back games with 120-plus scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown. While Aaron Jones returned to action last week, he saw just one carry (a game-winning, 20-yard touchdown run). Jones could figure in more this week, but it'd make sense for the Packers to let him slowly return with Williams playing so well. I'd trust Williams but leave Jones on the bench this week. Jordy Nelson hasn't crossed 40 receiving yards in six straight games. Davante Adams is the only Packers wide receiver worth starting. He owns 27.3 percent of Hundley's targets in his six starts and has led Green Bay in receiving in each of the last four games. The Packers defense got back on track thanks to the returns of Clay Matthews and Kenny Clark, notching seven sacks and one turnover. While the Browns did get a boost offensively with Josh Gordon back, they're still a target to stream against as they rank dead last in turnovers.

Browns

» DeShone Kizer, QB: DEEP STREAM

» Isaiah Crowell, RB: FLEX

» Duke Johnson, RB: FLEX

» Corey Coleman, WR: SIT

» Josh Gordon, WR: START

» Browns TEs: SIT

» Browns D/ST: SIT

DeShone Kizer has some streaming appeal against the Packers this week, but only in deeper leagues. The Packers just placed rookie cornerback Kevin King on IR, and have allowed five of the last seven quarterbacks to face them to post top-10 fantasy numbers that week. Isaiah Crowell was stringing together some solid fantasy outings, but now has 44 or fewer total yards in two of his last three games. He'll be a solid flex this week, though, as the Browns figure to remain competitive with the Packers at home, which will keep Crowell on the field more. Duke Johnson's touch total didn't dip too much last week (nine touches, 11 total targets/touches), but his production did, as he mustered just 12 total yards. He can still be flexed in PPR formats, though, as no team has allowed more receptions (33) or receiving yards (271) to opposing backs over the last month than the Packers. Corey Coleman was a volume monster ... until Josh Gordon returned to action. It doesn't appear likely that this passing offense with a young, erratic quarterback under center can sustain two fantasy wideouts. Which is why I'd start Gordon over Coleman after he saw a whopping 11 targets last week and became just the second wideout to post 85 or more yards against the Chargers this year (the other was Odell Beckham Jr.). The Browns tight ends still sit in a committee, though David Njoku could merit more fantasy consideration soon. For now, I'd sit him and stream elsewhere. The Browns defense has just two sacks and no turnovers in their last two games. Brett Hundley could present an easier target, but this unit feels like a risky streamer at best.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Bears

» Mitchell Trubisky, QB: SIT

» Jordan Howard, RB: START

» Tarik Cohen, RB: SIT

» Dontrelle Inman, WR: SIT

» Bears D/ST: SIT

Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 180-plus yards exactly once as the Bears starting quarterback. Jordan Howard has posted back-to-back soul-crushing fantasy outings, with 52 combined yards in that span. The Bengals could be a get-right spot, as they're allowing just over four yards per carry over the last month, and, well, the Bears have no other offensive options. The matchup would be nice for a pass-catching/satellite back, as the Bengals have allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position over the last four games, but Tarik Cohen's touch totals are too inconsistent to trust. Over his last six games he's handled the rock six, four, 13, two, five and one times. Dontrelle Inman will be a nice piece in this offense once the rest of the wideouts are healthy but isn't startable here. And, that about does it for the Bears. Moving on.

Bengals

» Andy Dalton, QB: SIT

» Giovani Bernard, RB: FLEX

» A.J. Green, WR: START

» Tyler Kroft, TE: STREAM

» Bengals D/ST: SIT

Andy Dalton has two-plus touchdown passes in four straight games and hasn't thrown an interception since Week 7. Only Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady have more touchdown passes in their last four games than Dalton. The Red Rifle is the QB9 in fantasy in that span, and is a decent streamer here, as the Bears defense loses some of its luster on the road. With Joe Mixon suffering a concussion on Monday night, it seems like he'll be a long shot to play on Sunday (he missed practice Wednesday). That makes Giovani Bernard a strong RB2 play as the featured back for Cincy. He racked up 96 yards on 15 touches last week and will be in a good spot against a Bears defense that's allowed 445 rushing yards over their last four games. We're starting A.J. Green every week and that's really not a question, but if you need more encouragement don't forget he's a historically better performer on the road, averaging 93.6 yards and .65 touchdowns per game versus 70.1 yards and .51 touchdowns per game at home. Tyler Kroft hasn't posted more than 30 yards in a game since Week 9, but he has two touchdowns in his last three games. Tight end streamers could roll the dice with Kroft, though the Bears have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all year.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Vikings

» Case Keenum, QB: STREAM

» Latavius Murray, RB: START

» Jerick McKinnon, RB: SIT

» Stefon Diggs, WR: START

» Adam Thielen, WR: START

» Kyle Rudolph, TE: START

» Vikings D/ST: SIT

The reigning NFC Player of the Month kept on cooking in December, as Case Keenum completed over 83 percent of his passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Keenum's lowest fantasy performance in his last five games is QB13, but he'll have a tough test (again) on the road against the Panthers. Their defense is still a stout unit, but cracks are showing. They've allowed 288 passing yards per game since their bye, with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The Panthers defense has also been more generous on the ground, allowing 5.2 yards per carry over their last three games. Latavius Murray has been a consistent fantasy force since Minnesota's bye, averaging 81 rushing yards and one touchdown per game. He's a solid start this week. I'm more concerned about Jerick McKinnon, as he's been a far less efficient runner than Murray and the Panthers linebackers have great speed to track him outside on passing routes. He's scored just once since the team's bye and has posted fewer than 60 scrimmage yards in each of those games as well. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs disappointed in what seemed like a great matchup with Desmond Trufant and Brian Poole out, but Keenum spread the ball around last week, limiting their ceilings. Six wide receivers to face the Panthers in the last four weeks have crossed 60-plus yards, and three have gone for 100-plus, so there's reason to believe in either Thielen or Diggs hitting it big this game. No team has allowed fewer receiving yards to tight ends than the Panthers, but with five touchdowns allowed on just 62 targets, their 8.1 touchdown rate ranks as a bottom-10 mark in the league. If you're starting Kyle Rudolph, you're likely banking on a touchdown, and he's scored three in his last two games. Cam Newton has been sacked just six times in his last five games and has thrown one interception in that span as well. On the road, the Vikings defensive ceiling feels very, very low.

Panthers

» Cam Newton, QB: SIT

» Christian McCaffrey, RB: FLEX

» Jonathan Stewart, RB: SIT

» Devin Funchess, WR: START

» Greg Olsen, TE: SIT

» Panthers D/ST: SIT

Cam Newton has been a top-15 fantasy quarterback or better in each of his last five games thanks to his rushing ability, as he's amassed 304 rushing yards and two scores in that span. Through the air, he's averaging just 179 yards per game with seven touchdowns and one pick. I'd consider streaming the position over starting Newton this week, as Xavier Rhodes will likely shadow Devin Funchess, and the Vikings defense, in general, allows the fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks in the league. Jonathan Stewart missed practice this week with a foot injury, and if he does play must run into the teeth of the league's second-best run defense. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 96 yards on 20 carries against this squad last week, but the Panthers don't boast as good of a run-blocking line as the Falcons, so I'd be concerned about Stewart's outlook. Christian McCaffrey can likely keep his value afloat as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. He's second on the team in targets over their last four games and has scored four times in that span. Devin Funchess has been a revelation this season, but draws a tough matchup with Xavier Rhodes likely shadowing him in coverage. It's a strength versus strength matchup here. Since Week 5, the Vikings are allowing just 88 yards per game to wide receivers lined up out wide, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. However, since the Kelvin Benjamin trade, Newton has a 137.3 passer rating when targeting Funchess out wide as they've connected on 21 of 31 attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks. I'd err on the side of starting Funchess here, but expectations should naturally be tempered. Greg Olsen was a full participant in practice and looks set to return. He's a risky tight end play, as we've already seen him reaggravate his foot injury and leave a game since coming off IR. I'm not playing the Panthers defense against the white-hot, mistake-free Vikings offense.

