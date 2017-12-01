NFL IQ quiz Week 13: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 13 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here at noon ET on Saturday.

1. Who was the last quarterback not named Eli Manning to start a game for the Giants?

2. Josh Gordon will return to the field this week for the first time since Week 16, 2014. Who is the only active player to have more receiving yards than Gordon in his first two seasons?

3. Tom Brady is averaging 306.7 passing yards per game and boasts a passer rating of 111.7 this season. Since the 1970 merger, only one QB who has averaged 300-plus passing yards per game and had a 110-plus passer rating has not won the MVP that season. Who is it?

4. Julio Jones is on pace to become the third player in NFL history to finish in the top three in receiving yards in four straight seasons (2nd after Week 12). Who are the only two players to do so?

5. Carson Wentz is the third QB in NFL history to have 25-plus passing TD and five or fewer interceptions in the first 11 games of a season (28 TD, 5 INT). Who are the other two?

6. The Eagles have an opportunity to win their fifth straight game by 20-plus points this week. Who was the last team to win five straight games by 20-or-more?

7. Russell Wilson is a 2017 MVP candidate on the NFL's No. 10 scoring offense. Who was the last quarterback to win an MVP award in a season where he was not on the league's No. 1 scoring offense?

8. Alvin Kamara is 1 of 2 players since the 1970 merger to have 500-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards in his first 11 NFL games. Who was the other?

9. Le'Veon Bell is on pace to gain over 2,000 scrimmage yards this season. Who is the only other Steelers player to have 2,000-plus scrimmage yards in a season?

10. The Ravens are currently in line to make the playoffs despite owning the NFL's worst passing offense. Who was the last team to make the postseason despite ranking last in passing yards per game?