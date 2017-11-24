Twenty-four things to know about Week 12 injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers' runaway Turkey Day victory in Big D was not without a key loss, as rookie wideout Mike Williams was carted off with a knee injury. One day later, there is "real concern" in Southern California.

The Chargers ruled out an ACL injury for Williams, but the team expects him to miss some more game time, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.

Williams was coming off his most productive day of his young career, hauling in five catches for 38 yards. After missing Los Angeles' first five games with a back injury, he has played in six games this season, catching nine balls for 84 yards. Over the past six weeks, he had seen his snap count increase gradually (11, 14, 22, 27, 41) before logging just one snap against Dallas.

The absence of Williams would hurt but not devastate the Chargers as they march toward the postseason. Though his role in the offense is growing, so is Keenan Allen's, who is coming off a monster two-game stretch as Philip Rivers' top pass-catcher (23 catches, 341 yards, 3 TDs). Austin Ekeler has developed into a dual-threat receiving option out of the backfield. Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin are capable of big gains every game.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring on Friday:

1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited in practice this week due to an Achilles injury, told reporters Friday he feels 'great, ready to go' and that the injury is not cause for concern. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (illness) said he is also ready to play Sunday vs. Dolphins. Receiver Danny Amendola (knee) is listed as questionable. Tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is doubtful for the tilt. Lastly, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) will not play.

2. Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (concussion) will miss Sunday's contest against the Patriots. Cutler remains in concussion protocol. Linebacker Stephone Anthony (quadriceps) and tackle Laremy Tunsil are both listed as questionable. Defensive end William Hayes (back) will not play.

3. The Buffalo Bills declared offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle, foot), running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring) and guard John Miller (ankle) out for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Tackle Charles Clay (knee) and recevier Jordan Matthews (knee) are also listed as questionable for Sunday.

4. New York Giants cornerback Donte Deayon broke his forearm against the Redskins, Rapoport reported, per source informed of his situation.

5. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has passed concussion protocol and will play against the Chicago Bears. Defensive end Beau Allen (knee) and tight end Trey Burton (back) are day-to-day and will be game-time decisions.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald did not practice and have been ruled out. Safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says defensive end Robert Ayers and guard Evan Smith will remain in concussion protocol and will not play against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was limited in practice Friday after injuring his hand and is listed as officially listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Ramsey told ESPN he will not play Sunday.

9. The Carolina Panthers activated tight end Greg Olsen (foot) Friday. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (illness), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and center Tyler Larsen (foot) are all questionable to play against the New York Jets.

10. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Freeman wore a non-contact jersey in practice Friday.

11. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee), guard Brian Winters (abdomen), Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) are all listed as questionable for Sunday against the Panthers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) practiced in full today and will play this week.

12. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett still has to see an independent neurologist today before he's cleared to start Sunday. The Colts expect him to be cleared and ready to play. Defensive end Margus Hunt (illness) was limited in practice and is officially questionable for Sunday.

13. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) is officially out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Browns. Coates did not practice this week.

14. Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (wrist/ankle), receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and defensive end Adam Gotsis (ankle) are all listed as questionable against the Oakland Raiders.

15. Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee) was limited in practice Friday. Hicks as listed as questionable for the game against the Eagles. Linebacker Danny Trevathan is listed as doubtful to play because of a calf injury. Wide receiver Joshua Bellamy (concussion) did not practice and is also listed as doubtful. Quarterback Mark Sanchez (illness) and linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) both did not practice and are questionable.

16. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (turf toe) and defensive lineman Corey Peters (ankle) will not play. Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro (ankle) is game-day decision.

17. Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (foot) will not play Sunday vs. the Broncos. Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) and guard Gabe Jackson (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

18. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey (knee), receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring) and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. Bills. Linebacker Dee Ford (back) has been ruled out.

19. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) has been ruled out against the Rams. Lattimore did not practice this week because of the injury.

20. Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett (groin), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), linebacker Clay Matthews (groin) are all questionable for Sunday against the Steelers. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) and running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) are both doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones (knee) will not play and is listed as out.

21. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi are both out for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Mike Davis (groin) is listed as doubtful. Tackle Duane Brown (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring), linebacker Michael Wilhoit (calf), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and defensive tackle Dion Jordan (neck) are all listed as questionable.

22. Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and right tackle Austin Howard (knee) were both full participants in practice Friday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle) did not practice. Ravens face the Texans on Monday.

23. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs) did not practice Friday. Running back Alfred Blue (hamstring), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (concussion) were all limited participants in practice.