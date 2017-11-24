JuJu Smith-Schuster won't play Sunday for Steelers

JuJu on that bench.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie breakout JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the injury. Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a hamstring injury all week and has not practiced.

The wide receiver is Pittsburgh's third-most targeted option behind All-Pro stalwarts Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. Smith-Schuster overtook the No. 2 role opposite of Brown midway through this season and has since flashed potential as a strong, fast pass-catcher and a bona fide celebrator.

JuJu leads all rookie wideouts with 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Expect Martavis Bryant to slide into JuJu's role on the outside against a suspect Packers secondary.