Ramsey injures hand in practice, listed as questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be without their star cornerback on Sunday.

Second-year corner Jalen Ramsey injured his hand in practice Friday and told ESPN's Michael DiRocco that he will not play against the Arizona Cardinals. Ramsey will be officially listed as questionable, per DiRocco.

Ramsey is having an All-Pro worthy season across from A.J. Bouye in Jacksonville's secondary. Ramsey and Bouye are tied for fourth in the league in passes defensed (16) and are the faces of the nation's best pass defense (162.0 YPG). Ramsey allows a 47.2 passer rating and 48.1 catch rate when targeted, per Pro Football Focus, both top-10 marks.

Losing Ramsey this week would be especially unfortunate -- for the Jaguars and fans of the sport -- given that he was set to go head-to-head with Cardinals future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.