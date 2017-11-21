Week 12 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

With three games awaiting us on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday), I'm publishing the first portion of my matchups column early. As a result, only those three games are profiled below (for now). Be sure to keep this article bookmarked for later in the week once I post my matchups previews for the rest of the slate. Until then, use what's below to make the most informed decisions for your season-long and daily lineups on Thursday. Good luck, pace yourself at the Thanksgiving dinner table, and try not to pick fights with your crazy uncle about politics or the latest iteration of NCIS. Nobody wins in those situations ... nobody.

Those looking for quick-hitting start/sit/flex/stream analysis will find that listed for the main players for every team. Below that, I do my best to preview the game with additional insight, stats, and analysis to contextualize my recommendations for Week 12.

This column wouldn't be possible without our incredible research teams, both @NFLResearch and the fine folks at Next Gen Stats. So thanks to all of you and all that you do.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Vikings

» Case Keenum, QB: STREAM

» Latavius Murray, RB: FLEX

» Jerick McKinnon, RB: FLEX

» Stefon Diggs, WR: START

» Adam Thielen, WR: START

» Kyle Rudolph, TE: START

» Vikings D/ST: START

Case Keenum has been balling out for the Vikings of late, and as a result, headlined Matt Franciscovich's streaming plays of the week. As Franchise notes in the piece, Keenum has 280-plus yards in three straight games with seven touchdowns and an average of 19.59 fantasy points per game in that span. Detroit's pass defense numbers look great since their Week 7 bye, but they've played a who's who of mediocre passers including Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer, and Mitchell Trubisky. Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon should both be in the mix as flex plays this week. During the Vikings six-game win streak the team is averaging 133.5 rushing yards per game to go along with seven touchdowns scored. Detroit has allowed 10 rushing touchdowns on the year and a 4.4 yards per carry average and their 61 receptions allowed to backs are the sixth-most in the league. They've also given up 313 rushing yards to running backs alone in the last two weeks. Adam Thielen is on a pace for wide receiver production that trails only Randy Moss in Vikings history, so yeah, you're starting him. Stefon Diggs hauled in four of six targets for 32 yards last week in a disappointing outing, but he caught five for 98 back in Week 4 when these two teams last faced off. He could still be getting his legs back under him after a groin injury suffered in Week 5 but is hard to sit given his explosive upside. Kyle Rudolph has five-plus catches in six straight games now but is averaging just 43 yards per game with two touchdowns in that span. The Lions have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all year, though one came last week to rookie Adam Shaheen. Minnesota sacked Matthew Stafford six times back in Week 4, and he's been sacked seven times over the last two games as well. Consider the Vikings a low-end starting defense since they're on the road this week.

Lions

» Matthew Stafford, QB: LOW-END START

» Ameer Abdullah, RB: SIT

» Theo Riddick, RB: SIT

» Golden Tate, WR: START

» Marvin Jones, WR: SIT

» Kenny Golladay, WR: SIT

» Eric Ebron, TE: SIT

» Lions D/ST: STREAM

Matthew Stafford has been playing really well of late and is a low-end QB1 at home against the Vikings. Over his last three games, Stafford has completed 71.1 percent of his passes for an average of 303 yards per game with seven touchdowns and one pick. However, Mike Zimmer's defenses have clamped down on Stafford over the years. In seven meetings since Zimmer took over coaching the Vikings, Stafford averages 220 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 0.3 interceptions per game. For what it's worth the Lions have averaged 33 points per game in their last four Thanksgiving matches, though last year when they faced the Vikings they eked out a 16-13 win. The Vikings have allowed a combined 126 rushing yards in the two games since their bye, and on the season have held opposing teams to under 100 total rushing yards in seven of 10 games. Ameer Abdullah has scored in three straight weeks, but has seen just 43 carries (14.3 per game) and is averaging 2.84 yards per carry in that span. He basically HAS to score to return any sort of fantasy value. Theo Riddick has lost some shine off his PPR domination of years past, as he has five games with fewer than four receptions after posting one such game last season (in 10 games). The Vikings allow just 36.6 receiving yards per game to opposing backs, too, so this is a tough spot for Riddick. After four straight games with six-plus catches and 86-plus yards, Golden Tate surprisingly disappeared last week with just three catches for 32 yards on four targets (tying his season-low). Marvin Jones bounced back with four catches for 85 yards and a score after pulling a disappearing act of his own in Week 10. He's a much more volatile fantasy play than Tate and could draw shadow coverage from Xavier Rhodes, so I'd probably lean against starting him. Back in Week 4 when these teams faced off Rhodes tracked Jones on 26 of his 30 coverage snaps, allowing one catch on four targets for 38 yards. Kenny Golladay has seen just 10.5 percent of the team targets since returning in Week 10 but is second on the team in receiving yards behind only Tate. He's a big-play threat but sees little volume so starting him is dicey. The only tight end to do anything of note against the Vikings of late was Vernon Davis, who amassed 76 yards thanks to 11 targets in Week 10. Since Eric Ebron and Darren Fells don't figure to get that type of volume, we can safely leave them on the bench. The last three defenses to face the Vikings have averaged .67 fantasy points per game and the team has conceded one sack over the last five games. Case Keenum and co. are red-hot right now, so I'd avoid the Lions if you can help it.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Chargers

» Philip Rivers, QB: START

» Melvin Gordon, RB: START

» Austin Ekeler, RB: FLEX

» Keenan Allen, WR: START

» Hunter Henry, TE: LOW-END STREAM

» Chargers D/ST: STREAM

Philip Rivers has been a safe floor play at quarterback, especially since the team's Week 9 bye. During that span, he's thrown for 243 yards per game with two touchdowns in each contest, good enough to rank as the QB10 in that span. The Dallas secondary has been beaten by multiple quarterbacks recently, giving Rivers a low-end QB1 outlook. Sean Lee will be out again this week, which is good news for Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. The Cowboys allow 80.3 rushing yards per game with Lee in the lineup this season, but 168.8 per game without him. Gordon is a strong start as he's averaging 23 touches per game over the Chargers' last six, while Ekeler is a decent flex option given his emergence the last few weeks and increased playing time share (33 percent in Week 10, 42 percent in Week 11). Keenan Allen bounced back in a BIG way last week, hauling in 12 of his 13 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns. This performance was Allen's first with 10-plus targets since Week 5, first with 100-plus yards since Week 4, and first with a touchdown since Week 1. The Cowboys were just gashed by Alshon Jeffery who, like Allen, moved all over the field against them. Allen should be able to post reasonable totals on Thanksgiving. Hunter Henry popped back up with five targets last week, but only caught two for 25 yards. His disappearance the last few weeks has been truly puzzling and makes him tough to trust against a Dallas defense that has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends all year. Perhaps Sean Lee's absence gives Henry a boost, but that hasn't necessarily been the case for other tight ends when Lee has been sidelined. The Chargers defense is a decent streamer this week but gets a huge boost if Tyron Smith isn't able to go again. Signs point to Smith playing in this one, but the Chargers' ferocious pass-rush should still be able to get to Dak Prescott a few times.

Cowboys

» Dak Prescott, QB: START

» Alfred Morris, RB: FLEX

» Rod Smith, RB: SIT

» Dez Bryant, WR: START

» Jason Witten, TE: SIT

» Cowboys D/ST: SIT

If Tyron Smith misses this game, Dak Prescott becomes almost impossible to start. His absence has meant far more to the struggles of the Dallas offense and Prescott in particular than Ezekiel Elliott's. Case in point, 25 percent of Prescott's career sacks have come in the last two games, and he's been sacked on 34 percent of his dropbacks, per Graham Barfield. If Smith does play, Prescott should have enough time into the pocket to post a reasonable starting day against the Chargers who have allowed three top-13 fantasy finishes to opposing quarterbacks in the last three weeks (which includes Blake Bortles and Tyrod Taylor, who didn't even start). Alfred Morris has taken his 28 carries the last two weeks for 144 yards (5.1 ypc), and that was without Tyron Smith. He's a solid flex play as he should continue to see the lion's share of the backfield work (72.5 percent of the carries in Zeke's absence). Rod Smith caught four passes in Week 10, but was blanked in that regard last week. He shouldn't be trusted until we see his workload change. Dez Bryant is receiving all of the volume (9.7 targets per game) but has yet to hit the century mark in yardage and hasn't scored since Week 7. He's hard to sit with that many looks coming his way, but the days of Bryant having a sky-high fantasy ceiling are long gone. Jason Witten's target totals the last four weeks have been one, seven, one, five. With Father Time gaining the edge on Witten seemingly by the day, he's hard to trust in fantasy with such a volatile target share. The last three defenses to face the Chargers have averaged 3.67 fantasy points per outing, presenting little upside for the Cowboys defense in this spot.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Giants

» Eli Manning, QB: SIT

» Orleans Darkwa, RB: START

» Sterling Shepard, WR: See below

» Evan Engram, TE: START

» Giants D/ST: SIT

Eli Manning has more than 220 passing yards in just one of his last five games. With Sterling Shepard's status (migraines) in question, we really can't trust Manning in any sort of fantasy sense. Shepard looks like a long-shot to play right now, but monitor his status carefully, as he'll receive plenty of volume if he does suit up on Thursday. Orleans Darkwa has posted double-digit standard fantasy points in four of his last six games, with 70-plus rushing yards in three straight. In this age of committee backs and volatile producers, Darkwa is an every-week play. Evan Engram tied for the team lead in targets last week but only managed one catch for nine yards. I'd expect him to bounce back against a Redskins defense that has routinely been gashed by tight ends. The ghost of Coby Fleener just tagged them for 91 yards (catching five of five targets) which is all you should need to know. The Giants defense is on the road on a short week against a high-powered offense. No thanks.

Redskins

» Kirk Cousins, QB: START

» Samaje Perine, RB: START

» Jamison Crowder, WR: FLEX

» Josh Doctson, WR: FLEX

» Vernon Davis, TE: START

» Redskins D/ST: STREAM

As has been the case the last few years, it doesn't matter who Kirk Cousins has around him, he'll produce in fantasy. Cousins has scored 20-plus fantasy points in six of his last eight games, with the two exceptions being a rain-soaked slugfest against Dallas and a rainy game IN Seattle. At home against a generous defense (20.42 fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks over the last month), Cousins should be just fine. Samaje Perine is now the featured back in Washington after Chris Thompson sadly had to join Rob Kelley on injured reserve. He should be able to produce against a Giants run defense that has allowed 360 rushing yards, three rushing scores, and 4.5 yards per carry to opposing backs since their Week 8 bye. Perine took his 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown last week. Jamison Crowder has been a target vacuum over his last three games, absorbing 27.6 percent of Cousins' attempts and turning those into 20 catches for 271 yards. He hasn't found the end zone yet, but his volume makes him a solid flex play in a (mostly) tough to predict passing attack. A Josh Doctson breakout game is coming, and perhaps it happens on Thanksgiving. Doctson has been a big-play machine and Cousins is trusting his young receiver more and more in contested situations. Jordan Reed missed Week 11 after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury, so the odds could be slim for him to play against the Giants on a short week. That'd keep Vernon Davis on the starting radar, as he's received 26 targets over the last three weeks and turned those into 16 catches for 215 yards, with a top-12 weekly scoring output in each game. The Redskins defense will be a low-end streamer, especially if Sterling Shepard is out. Eli Manning has only been sacked five times in the last three games and thrown one pick, but if Washington gets up big the Giants could become more turnover-prone attempting to catch up.

Check back later in the week for the rest of the Week 12 matchups previews!

