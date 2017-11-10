Packers cut Martellus Bennett due to torn rotator cuff

The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Martellus Bennett with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation earlier this week. We now know the nature of that condition.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that Bennett is dealing with a torn rotator cuff, per sources informed of the injury.

Per Rapoport, it's unclear when the injury happened after he signed a three-year $21 million this offseason -- whether it took place before training camp, during, after -- and the tight end did not disclose the severity of the injury.

Bennett was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Thursday. Rapoport reported the tight end will undergo a physical Friday.

There are several paths the Patriots can take depending on the outcome of the physical: Bennett doesn't pass, and the Pats toss him back on waivers. New England puts him on injured reserve and keeps the final two years of his contract (none of which is guaranteed after this year). Or Bennett could pass the physical and try to play through the injury.

The question for the Packers is whether the team will go after any of Bennett's signing bonus money due to the failure to disclose claim.