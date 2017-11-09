A.J. Green won't appeal $42K fine for Week 9 scuffle

A.J. Green won't fight the fine he received for his on-field scuffle with Jalen Ramsey.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver said Thursday he won't appeal the $42,000 fine handed down by the NFL. Green said he made a mistake and must pay the price, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.

Green and Ramsey were both ejected from Sunday's game, which Jacksonville won 23-7. The receiver and corner engaged in a brouhaha away from the play just before halftime. Ramsey lightly shoved Green, knocking him to the ground. The wideout responded by wrapping his arm around Ramsey's neck area and pulling him to the ground and repeatedly punching him, starting a skirmish that required officials to step in to break up the altercation.

Green apologized both to his teammates and publicly after the game for the scuffle. Now he'll take the fine and move on.

The NFL said it would not suspended Green or Ramsey for the incident.

Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin vehemently defended his player's actions earlier this week. It's currently not known whether Ramsey has been fined for the scuffle.