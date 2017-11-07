Tom Coughlin defends CB Jalen Ramsey after skirmish

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals following a brouhaha with receiver A.J. Green. On Tuesday, Ramsey received support from Jags' executive vice president Tom Coughlin.

"I want to voice my support for Jalen Ramsey following the incident in our game on Sunday," Coughlin said in a statement released by the team's PR office. "Our players are instructed to not retaliate or get involved or do anything that would result in eviction because that would hurt the team. Team comes first, and Jalen was trying not to hurt his team. While he did push his opponent -- something that happened with other players during the game -- he did not retaliate, he threw no punches, and he did not fight back. Jalen was doing what Coach [Doug] Marrone has instructed him to do -- which is to play tough, be physical and to make every play difficult for his opponent. There was banter going back and forth during the game, but Jalen was playing football within the rules."

Coughlin's statement seems to take issue with referee Brad Allen, who said after the game that Ramsey was ejected for being the "instigator" of the tussle.

Neither Ramsey nor Green will be suspended for the on-field fight after being banished just before halftime. The NFL is reviewing the incident for possible fines, however. Coughlin's statement suggests he believes Ramsey did nothing to warrant such a financial penalty.