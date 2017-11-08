Injuries: Earl Thomas (hamstring) doubtful for TNF

The Denver Broncos placed offensive tackle Menelik Watson on injured reserve Wednesday due to torn tendon in his foot, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The fifth-year veteran will be out for the remainder of the season.

Watson, who also suffered a calf injury earlier this season, is the second Broncos left tackle to be placed on IR in 2017. Billy Turner suffered a hand injury against the Giants and underwent surgery the next day.

With Watson done, the team signed former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio to take up his place on the roster.

In other Broncos injury news: wide receiver Demaryius Thomas missed practice because of a hamstring issue, coach Vance Joseph told NFL Network's James Palmer and other reporters.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

1. Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike McCarthy said. Bennett didn't play in Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bennett is still getting medical opinions on his injury, McCarthy added. Safety Morgan Burnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest) also didn't practice.

2. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll said. Thomas missed last week's game against the Washington Redskins with a hamstring injury. Carroll said it looks like defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique muscle) should be able to play.

The Seahawks also placed offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo on injured reserve because of hand injuries.

3. Buffalo Bills tight Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) were limited in practice, coach Sean McDermott said. Newly acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and Clay are both expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) did not practice.

4. The Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle Jake Fisher on the non-football illness list. Fisher was taken to the hospital after becoming ill during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals re-signed Eric Winston to take up Fisher's roster spot.

5. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford underwent a knee scope Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve by the team. The Vikings also activated quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) off the PUP list. Bridgewater was officially a full participant at practice Wednesday.

6. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (ankle, knee) and Tyron Smith (groin) didn't practice, coach Jason Garrett said. The team hopes they'll practice Thursday. The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Brian Price on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston confirmed to reporters he met with specialist Dr. James Andrews to get another evaluation on his shoulder injury. He said he'll "rehab hard" for the next two weeks before a determination is made on his status.

"Obviously, I want to be out there playing," Winston said. "I love this game. I'm very passionate about this game. But I look at it as a great opportunity to rest and become 100 percent ... I see it as a way just to get back healthy."

Cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) return to practice for the Bucs.

8. Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Wednesday morning for the torn ACL he suffered last week in practice, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.

9. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) said he won't play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters the team will hold kicker Matt Bryant (leg) out of practice while receiver Julio Jones (lower leg) will work only in the walkthrough portion of practice.

11. Chicago Bears receiver Markus Wheaton (groin) and offensive lineman Kyle Long (finger) were both limited at practice. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf) did not practice.

12. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton admitted to reporters Wednesday that he still has pain "from time to time" in his surgically repaired shoulder.

13. Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams (knee) and defensive linemen Arthur Jones (shoulder) and Matt Ioannidis (hand) did not practice, coach Jay Gruden said. Tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) each took part in individual drills.

14. Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill, who didn't play Sunday because of a ankle injury, didn't practice.

15. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) practiced after sitting out the team's victory over the Packers on Monday.

16. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Tank Carradine (ankle) will return to practice Wednesday, but he remains on injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

17. New York Jets running back Matt Forte didn't practice because of a knee issue.