Bengals re-sign Eric Winston, put Jake Fisher on NFI list

Eric Winston is back in Cincinnati.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the veteran offensive tackle re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal after the team released him in September. The club later confirmed the signing.

Winston was added to make up for the loss of right tackle Jake Fisher, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Wednesday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with an illness that landed him in the hospital.

While doubling as president of the NFL Players Association, Winston started six games for the Bengals over the past three seasons, part of a 12-year pro career that has also included stops in Houston, Kansas City and Arizona.

At 33, Winston is a patch for a Bengals team that has struggled at both tackle spots. Bookend Cedric Ogbuehi and Fisher rank 65th and 58th, respectively, among the 78 qualifying players at their position, per Pro Football Focus. Veteran Andre Smith lands at No. 53.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has paid the price, taking 24 sacks on the year, which ties him for the sixth most among quarterbacks. He's spent the season on the run for an offense that borders on the unwatchable.

The tackle position remains one to track for the Bengals, a team desperately trying to save their season with a victory this weekend in Tennessee.