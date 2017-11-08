Sam Bradford undergoes knee scope, could land on IR

We haven't seen Sam Bradford since early October. We might not see him again in 2017.

The Vikings quarterback had his troublesome knee scoped by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday to clean it out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The procedure likely knocks Bradford out a few weeks and makes injured reserve a real possibility for him with the return of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list, Rapoport added.

With only eight weeks left in the regular season, Bradford's window for return is slowly shrinking. Not that it's of major concern to the Vikings, who are chugging right along with backup Case Keenum under center and have plenty of reason for optimism with the return of Bridgewater.

Those who consider Bradford's start to the season, though, will still yearn for his return, even with Minnesota's better-than-average situation at the position. Bradford was electric in his only full game of this season, displaying remarkable accuracy at all levels of the field and completing 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Keenum hasn't been as good in Bradford's place, but also hasn't hurt the Vikings, as evidenced by their division-leading 6-2 record. Keenum has completed 149 of 233 pass attempts (63.9 completion percentage) for 1,610 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His resulting passer rating has been a respectable 88.8. And again, the Vikings are 6-2.

Could we have seen the last of Bradford in a purple, horned helmet? The veteran has dealt with plenty of knee injuries prior to this season, making his latest issue understandable. He's also a free agent after this season, and with Bridgewater making a remarkable return from what was a career-threatening injury, the need for Bradford doesn't seem to exist anymore.

We also still need to see how Bridgewater performs in an actual game. With the date of his return to game action still undetermined, that aspect remains unknown. There are plenty of moving parts here -- but the one who likely gets left behind is Bradford.