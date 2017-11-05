NFL Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Week 9 of the NFL season is underway. The early games on Sunday had several blowouts and some close games. Here are some of our big takeaways:

» Apparently trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin really can save the Panthers running game.

» Everything is clicking for the Saints right now.

» The Buccaneers might be the biggest disappointment of this NFL season.

» With the addition of Jay Ajayi, the Eagles are now stocked with one of the league's most versatile backfields.

» Something we already knew, except for the Broncos: Brock Osweiler is not the answer at QB.

Here's what else we learned on Sunday:

1. Apparently trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin really can save the Panthers running game. The Panthers rushed for 201 yards -- with Cam Newton picking up 86 of those with a touchdown -- in another victory for the 6-3 Panthers where they didn't need to throw the ball well to win. So many of the biggest plays of the game came from Newton's rugged running ability and the read-option plays that come off it, including a walk-in Christian McCaffrey touchdown. McCaffrey's best day on the ground (66 yards) bodes well for an offensive line which won the battle on Sunday.

2. Big games often come down to the plays a team doesn't make. Matt Ryan had Julio Jones wide open for a long touchdown on the game's first drive. Ryan overshot him. Jones got deep on a crucial fourth down in the fourth quarter and dropped a similarly wide-open would-be touchdown. Blame offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian all you want, but those are plays that Ryan and Jones would have made a season ago.

3. The game turned on Atlanta's inability to pick up short yardage situations. Leading 10-0 in the first half, the Falcons turned the ball over on downs because the Panthers kept winning up front. Later in the game, the Falcons were forced to throw in similar situations to poor effect. This was yet another game where the Falcons looked good for long stretches but it didn't reflect on the scoreboard. (And yet another game where one of Ryan's receivers, this time Austin Hooper, was at fault for an interception.)

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. Everything is clicking for the Saints right now. Two running backs -- Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara -- combined to average more than 5.5 yards per carry. Drew Brees completed 80 percent of his passes. Marcus Lattimore and the Saints defense stifled the Bucs and knocked Jameis Winston out of the game. The Saints, now winners of six in a row after an 0-2 start, are looking more and more like a legit contender in the NFC.

2. Are the Buccaneers the biggest disappointment of this NFL season? Tampa Bay (2-6) has routinely underperformed, and Sunday's no-show makes you wonder if head coach Dirk Koetter has lost the team entirely. Mike Evans' bush league cheap shot of Lattimore along the Bucs sideline showed all the telltale signs of a team that has lost the plot. When FOX cameras locked in on Koetter minutes later -- emotionless and staring into the abyss -- it didn't exactly inspire confidence that Tampa has the right leadership in place. That includes Jameis Winston, who started the trouble with Lattimore by poking him in the helmet after a sideline exchange. The fact that Winston wasn't even in the game at the point -- he exited after the first half due to his lingering shoulder injury -- made it an especially bad look for the franchise centerpiece. The Bucs are a mess.

3. The game's scariest moment occurred in the third quarter, when Bucs defensive end William Gholston collapsed to the turf with a neck injury. It was an unusual scene in that it was unclear what happened on the play, but the situation was serious enough to stop the game for several minutes as Gholston was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher. The fifth-year man did have movement in his extremities, always a great sign in these situations.

-- Dan Hanzus

1a. Let's start right here: The Eagles are a legitimate threat to glide right into the Super Bowl if they continue to blast through opponents with the power and might we witnessed on Sunday. Denver's season, meanwhile, feels completely over.

1b. Jay Ajayi saw snaps right away for an Eagles squad now stocked with one of the league's most versatile backfields. The former Dolphins runner, acquired Tuesday, combined with Wentz on a well-orchestrated fake handoff that caught Denver off guard and set up the quarterback's beautiful 32-yard first-quarter touchdown strike to Alshon Jeffery. That marked Wentz's league-leading 20th scoring pass, but he wasn't done, throwing for 199 yards and four touchdowns before Nick Foles took over in the fourth. Forget the numbers: We're seeing Philly's young quarterback evolve weekly with pristine touch passes and gutsy downfield lasers, but it's more than just the physical gifts. Wentz repeatedly drew the Broncos offsides with pre-snap cadence and showed next-level vision against Denver's talented secondary. Already known as one of the game's top students under center, his preparation shows every Sunday.

2. Exactly what did the Broncos expect to see from Brock Osweiler? Something exciting and new? Try again. Guiding the league's worst scoring offense since Week 3, Trevor Siemian's replacement threw a disastrous pass near end of the first quarter that landed in the arms of Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson. Three plays later, Corey Clement caught a screen from Wentz and raced 15 yards into the end zone to put Philly up 17-3. With Osweiler at the wheel, this unbalanced romp felt over after the first quarter. I wouldn't be surprised to see second-year passer Paxton Lynch take over when he's healthy for Osweiler (19 of 38 for 208 yards), who unfurled two picks and an array of airy duds before generating meaningless points in garbage time. This all came against a rugged Philly defense, but Denver has loads of work to do on this side of the ball come the offseason.

3. One more note on this Eagles backfield: Mimicking what we've seen from the uber-creative Patriots, Philly seamlessly mixed Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Clement into the scheme with a rash of unique looks. All three backs saw their share of carries -- combining for 189 yards at 5.3 yards per rush -- with Ajayi closing the first half with a 46-yard touchdown gallop that put the Broncos on ice. Come the second half, Philly settled in and punished Denver's defense with blistering runs from Blount, speedy dashes by Clement and violent hammer drops from the newly acquired Ajayi. When this formula clicks, the sky's the limit.

-- Marc Sessler

1. What's the inverse of watching jaw-dropping rookie Deshaun Watson? Texans fans experienced it Sunday with Tom Savage under center. Replacing the wunderkind quarterback, who is out for the season with an ACL tear, Savage proceeded to miss throw after throw, frequently targeting players in double and triple coverage. The pocket-passer couldn't find the range short or deep, tossing a plethora of passes high, wide, long, and in the dirt. Savage rarely gave his receivers a chance to make a play on the ball, often sailing it out of bounds down the field. The Colts' limp defense came in allowing 290 passing yards per game for the season and was without top corner Vontae Davis. Savage made the rag-tag crew look like Pro Bowlers early. At one point in the second half, Savage was 9-of-28 passing for 96 yards. With the Colts taking a 13-point lead and playing soft coverage, Savage completed 10 of his next 16 passes for 123 yards, including his first career TD toss on a spectacular body-contorting catch by DeAndre Hopkins. Savage led the Texans to first-and-goal from the 7-yard-line with a chance to pull out the win. After three incomplete passes, the quarterback held the ball on fourth down, took a sack, and fumbled to end the game. Boo-birds rained down on Savage often from the Houston faithful. After watching its offense score 39 points per game in the last five tilts with Watson, the frustration was understandable for fans watching Savage struggle.

2. T.Y. Hilton ghosted the Texans again. The speedy wideout burned Johnathan Joseph deep for a 45-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. Hilton later took a short crossing route to pay dirt on an 80-yard catch-and-run. On the play, Hilton was not touched after jumping over Texans corner Kareem Jackson and smartly got up, scampering to the end zone for the game-deciding score. Hilton has torched Houston in his career. Sunday's five-catch, 175-yard, 2-TD day was Hilton's fifth 100-plus yard game versus the Texans in his six-year career. Jacoby Brissett sorely needed his top receiver to step up after earning just five total receptions during the Colts' three-game losing streak.

3. Jacoby Brissett flashed his big arm on a few bullets, but the second-year QB continued to be inconsistent and held the ball too long on several occasions. Brissett missed a blitz late in the first half that led to a strip sack, scooped up by Lamarr Houston for the Texans' first score of the day. The Colts' offensive inconsistencies allowed Houston to hang around and almost steal the game. Indy had five drives of four plays or fewer and converted just four of 14 third downs on the day. Against a better quarterback, the Colts would be staring at their fourth straight loss.

-- Kevin Patra

1. After stymying the Ravens consistently through the first three quarters, mistakes on both sides of the ball nearly cost the Titans a win. Eric Weddle's fourth-quarter interception off Marcus Mariota led to two scoring drives by the Ravens that melted right through the Tennessee secondary. Luckily, Mariota's league-leading 13th interception of the year didn't give Baltimore enough time to mount a proper comeback. The nine-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown catch by Eric Decker from Mariota also didn't hurt. Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game didn't help much: Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray combined for a measly 45 yards on 17 carries. It could have been better, but the Titans did just enough to win.

2. After a brief respite in Week 8, the Ravens' inconsistencies on offense crept back into existence. Their last two possessions were outstanding -- two well-orchestrated drives culminating in touchdowns were simply too little, too late. As impressive as it was to see Joe Flacco back under center after the devastating hit he suffered against the Dolphins last week that left him concussed, it was mostly a two-faced performance by the veteran signal-caller. Flacco completed 34 of 52 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions -- and had it not been for his somewhat redeeming fourth-quarter performance, it would have easily been a sub-elite effort. The Ravens' ground game also suffered. The Titans forced Baltimore to throw in the second half after shutting down Alex Collins and Buck Allen.

3. If Jeremy Maclin and Delanie Walker are still dealing with lingering issues related to their respective injuries, they didn't show it Sunday. Maclin, who has been plagued with shoulder soreness, finished with eight catches for 98 yards and played a big role in moving Baltimore down field in their two scoring drives. Walker, who was questionable entering the game with an ankle injury, made five catches for 71 yards.

-- Austin Knoblauch

1. If you'd have asked me at this time last season if I could see the Rams posting a 50 burger at any point in the next 12-18 months, I'd have flat out laughed. Not even a chuckle. A full-blown, hearty laugh. If I'd been drinking water, it would have shot out of my nose. That's how unfathomable it would have been. But here we are, with one of the NFL's most potent offenses, led by the resurgent Todd Gurley and the improving Jared Goff. There was a moment in last year's Hard Knocks where Jeff Fisher and Les Snead discussed a pass from Goff in practice that was a true professional, big-time throw. We saw that in game action on Sunday in Goff's bomb to Sammy Watkins. As the quarterback gets better, so does the offense. It was at its best yet on Sunday.

2. Are the Rams that good? This set of eyes and a brain says YES. It's one thing if a team can put up loads of points, but the Rams did that and were just as good in the other two phases. Los Angeles' defense got things rolling with an Aaron Donald strip sack (which the offense turned into points), then Trumaine Johnson intercepted Eli Manning. The Rams cashed in on that second takeaway with a Greg Zuerlein field goal. To top it all off, Los Angeles blocked a Giants punt, which the Rams turned into a Todd Gurley touchdown three plays later. We don't even have to mention Gurley's two scores to drive home how effective these Rams are. Sure, we still have another eight weeks to go, which is plenty of time for thigns to fall apart. Right now, with all three parts of its team playing well, the Rams don't look to be headed anywhere but up.

3. Sunday was a day to forget for the Giants' secondary. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was smoked by Watkins on his long touchdown pass. Landon Collins was late in helping cover Watkins on the score, which followed him taking a bad angle and getting left in Robert Woods' dust on his screen pass for a touchdown. As our own Chris Wesseling tweeted, Collins was a big-play sieve on Sunday. It was a microcosm of the missed tackled-filled performance of New York's defense on Sunday, which head coach Ben McAdoo lamented after the game.

But there is one silver lining, which is a recurring silver lining in an otherwise very gloomy season for the Giants: Evan Engram was good! Most of this season will be considered lost once it's done, but New York will be able to pin some of its future hopes on Engram, who has exceeded all expectations, even as a first-round selection. Engram leads rookie tight ends in receptions and yards, and is tied with Tampa Bay's O.J. Howard for touchdowns with three. His score Sunday included him Mossing his defender. Not a bad start for a guy some considered a tweener at the position.

-- Nick Shook

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars were without running back Leonard Fournette after the rookie was suspended for violating team rules. Without Fournette, the Jaguars' ground game relied on the running back tandem of Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, who combined for 110 yards rushing. In the air, Blake Bortles connected with wide receiver Marqise Lee eight times for 75 yards and one touchdown; Lee's eight catches is a career high. The Jaguars' offense racked up 407 total yards, a fete that seemed impossible considering the team's woes and the Bengals' defense prowess this season.

2. Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill missed Sunday's contest because of an ankle injury. In what could have been a breakout game for Joe Mixon, the rookie fell flat. Mixon had 13 carries for 31 yards and one touchdown against Jacksonville.

3. Both Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were ejected from the game after engaging in a physical altercation just before halftime. Green exited the game with just one reception for six yards.

-- Andie Hagemean