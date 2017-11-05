Leonard Fournette out for Jaguars after rule violation

Leonard Fournette's return from injury is on hold.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the rookie is inactive versus the Cincinnati Bengals for a violation of team rules, according to a source informed of the situation.

Fournette was held out of Sunday's game because he missed some appointments, including a workout and treatment, Rapoport reported.

"Leonard Fournette is not playing in today's game due to an infraction of a team rule," coach Doug Marrone said in a statement 90 minutes before kickoff. "This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public."

Fournette missed the Jags' Week 7 win with an ankle injury. He was slated to return after healing over the team's bye last week.

The Week 9 bench is big news for the AFC South-leading Jaguars, who have leaned on Fournette this season. The rookie leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.3) this season and is averaging 21.7 carries per game -- the most by a rookie since Julius Jones in 2004 (24.6).

In the team's win sans Fournette, Chris Ivory earned the bulk of the carries (17 for 47 yards and 1 TD), while T.J. Yeldon provided the most explosive plays (nine carries for 122 yards and a score). The duo will again share snaps in Fournette's absence, with Ivory slated to start.

Facing a stout Bengals defense, the first-round rookie's benching pumps up the pressure on quarterback Blake Bortles. The Jags have tried to hide the quarterback this season, rarely throwing unless the game becomes a blowout. The Jaguars have played only one game decided by single digits this season (fewest in NFL): Wins by 22, 37, 21, and 27 points (all by 20-plus points); losses by 21, 3, and 10 points (two of three by double digits).

The team discipline now puts Bortles in a position to try and carry his team versus the Bengals.