The Greatest Fictional QBs of All Time

The only thing better than watching football is playing football, and the only thing better than playing football is playing Madden NFL football.

One of the best things about Madden is the game's exhaustive player ratings. Each player's ability is broken down into specific traits -- obvious attributes like strength or acceleration, but also intangible things like personality or toughness -- and from that algorithm, the game determines the player's overall rating. Basically, it's a power ranking for every conceivable skill for every person in the NFL.

Imagine if everyone at your workplace received Madden ratings. How would Josh from Marketing react to seeing that he's apparently an 86 in Passive-Aggressive Emails? On the other hand, Shannon from HR could finally be recognized as a 95 in Getting Everyone To Sign The Birthday Card.

So it's no surprise that NFL players keep an eye on how Madden perceives their abilities.

About a month ago, we applied that harsh analytical eye to beloved characters from Friday Night Lights, Any Given Sunday, Little Giants, and others, to figure out where they'd fit within the Madden ecosystem. You can see our previous analysis here.

But, as readers noted in the comments, we didn't cover everyone. So this time we're finishing the job to determine which fictional QB is the greatest of all time.

Keep in mind, we're only focusing on fictional quarterbacks here, so you won't see Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass from Remember the Titans or Tami Maida from Quarterback Princess, since those are both real people, but feel free to give your analysis in the comments or let us know on Twitter.

The Night King (Game of Thrones)

Throw Power: 99

Throw Accuracy: 99

Personality: 0

Mobility: 8

Winter is coming, and so far, the otherworldly Night King is our highest rated quarterback.

The highest rated QBs in our previous list were Jason Street from Friday Night Lights, Johnny Utah from Point Break, and Willie Beamen from Any Given Sunday. Of course, both Street and Utah are on Injured Reserve, so Steamin' Beamen was actually the best of the first batch.

In the Madden universe, the Night King's 89 overall rating would make him a top ten quarterback in Madden, tied with Russell Wilson and just below Matt Ryan.

He's demonstrated incredible power with the ability to raise the dead, and inhuman accuracy when he threw his ice spear through the heart of (SPOILER) Viserion, Dany's least cool dragon (END SPOILER).

The Night King would be a terrifying addition for a cold weather team in search of a quarterback -- perhaps the Chicago Bears or Green Bay Packers would welcome his services. He might not have the charismatic personality to be the face of a franchise, but he's immortal, so whichever club signs him would be set for at least the duration of The Long Night.

The only weaknesses to the Night King's game is his mobility, as it's taken eight loooooong seasons for the White Walkers to invade Westeros. Also, if opposing defenses have access to Valyrian steel, that could be a problem.

But is the Night King truly the greatest fictional QB of all time? Let's look at some of our other candidates.

Lance Harbor (Varsity Blues)

Throw Power: 94

Throw Accuracy: 88

Durability: 35

Leadership: 99

The original starting quarterback for the Coyotes, Lance Harbor was looking like a four or five star recruit out of West Canaan High School before a devastating knee injury derailed his career.

Throughout Varsity Blues, we saw Paul Walker's character handle adversity like a true champion: his injury, his treacherous head coach, his girlfriend's attempt to seduce his best friend with a whip cream bikini. All the while, he stood by his teammates, and in the end, helped rally the Coyotes to a second-half comeback win by assuming head coach duties after the entire team literally shamed coach Bud Kilmer into retirement. Pretty dramatic stuff, guys. But, like a golden retriever playing wide receiver, there's nothing in the rule book against it.

Assuming Harbor could rehab his knee, he'd have a shot at becoming a starting NFL quarterback with a few years of development on the bench, but as noted in the film's epilogue, Harbor's true calling is as a coach.

Jonathan "Mox" Moxon (Varsity Blues)

Throw Power: 90

Throw Accuracy: 83

Book Smarts: 97

Wants His Father's Life: 0

Jonathan Moxon becomes a starting quarterback due to injury, but he's not particularly interested in a football career; his real goal is to earn an academic scholarship to Brown University and escape his crazy Texas town.

Although Mox is loyal to his friends, his rebellious tendencies bring him into conflict with authority figures, especially his father and Coach Bud Kilmer. His intelligence and natural leadership earn the confidence of his teammates and Mox is able to back that up on the field with a strong-armed performance.

In the right situation, Mox could develop into a solid starter, but his commitment issues will likely keep teams away from a QB with only average skills.

Johnny Walker (Johnny Be Good)

Throw Power: 91

Throw Accuracy: 90

Virtue: 80

Wisdom: 20

Johnny Walker and Jonathan Moxon are pretty similar in a lot of ways. Both are high school quarterbacks in Texas towns obsessed with football, and both have aspirations beyond the game.

Walker is a more talented athlete than Mox, though -- not only is he the starter at his school, he's the top high school prospect in the country. Throughout the film, he receives athletic scholarship offers from every college on the map. Unfortunately for the recruiters, Walker finds their excess to be more alienating than inviting.

Anthony Michael Hall's QB character has impressive morals, but I don't have the same praise for his intelligence. In the end, he chooses to reject all of the scholarships in favor of the local state college -- the one school that didn't make him an offer.

WHAT!?

I hate Johnny Walker and I hope all of his new classmates make fun of his name sounding like a whiskey.

Bo Callahan (Draft Day)

Throw Power: 97

Throw Accuracy: 90

Likeability: 10

Clutch: 20

Who could forget Bo Callahan besides, well, most people? True, audiences didn't exactly flock to Kevin Costner's return to leading man in Draft Day, but those who did found a decently enjoyable football movie in the vein of Moneyball. Costner played the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, which is kind of ironic now since the Browns are applying the Moneyball approach in real life.

In the movie, Bo Callahan is the consensus pick to be drafted first overall. He's a prototypical QB with the arm strength and size that teams covet at the position, but Costner's GM character has reservations about drafting him when he discovers that none of Callahan's teammates attended his birthday party. Ouch.

The other knock on Callahan is he wilts under pressure, which is obviously not an ideal trait for a quarterback. At the end of film, Callahan is drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in an alternate universe where they don't already have Russell Wilson, so perhaps he'd develop into a similarly effective QB. But I wouldn't bet on it.

Brian Drew (Draft Day)

Throw Power: 87

Throw Accuracy: 89

Memorability: 35

Ability To Have Two First Names: 95

Brian Drew is the other QB from Draft Day, played by former Superman, Tom Welling. In the movie, Drew is the current starter for the Browns, coming off an injury that sidelined him for most of the season, which is what prompts Kevin Costner to consider replacing him with Bo Callahan.

The veteran QB only appears in a few scenes and doesn't make much of an impact, although he does apparently get to keep his starting job in Cleveland. Unfortunately, I don't think that means Drew is necessarily good, even in the alternate universe of Draft Day.

Joe Kane (The Program)

Throw Power: 90

Throw Accuracy: 93

Will Power: 70

Motorcycle Driving Ability: 89

There's no doubt about Joe Kane's athletic ability. When he's in the zone, focused on nothing but the field in front of him, he's one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the game. Unfortunately, Kane's weakness is everything that isn't football -- his father, the pressure that comes with success, women, and especially alcohol.

After leaving mid-season during his junior year at ESU, Kane completes a month-long stint in rehab, Kane is able to handle his inner demons well enough to return to the Timberwolves and help lead them to a bowl game. Even assuming that Kane's senior year did lead to a Heisman trophy win, NFL teams would likely still question whether or not Kane's ability to stay clean long-term.

But since this Joe Kane would exist in the Madden video game universe, we can say -- Kane is able. He would be a solid starter for most teams.

Joe Pendleton (Heaven Can Wait)

Throw Power: 86

Throw Accuracy: 90

Bicycling Awareness: 15

Adaptability: 98

Our second Joe in a row, Warren Beatty's character begins as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams and ends up a Super Bowl champion -- thanks to a literal act of God.

Joe Pendleton dies in the first few minutes of the film when his bicycle is struck by an oncoming truck, but because it wasn't "his time" to die, he's sent back to Earth in the body of millionaire industrialist Leo Farnsworth. Naturally, Joe/Leo then buys the Rams so that he can play quarterback (after he gets his new body into game shape). Talk about commitment!

Unfortunately, Joe/Leo dies again but comes back one more time in the body of the Rams other QB, Tom Jarrett, literally in the middle of the Super Bowl, and leads the team to victory. It's not uncommon to see athletes thank God after a victory, but He really deserves it here.

At first glance, an overall rating of 80 might seem too low for a Super Bowl winning quarterback, but in Madden, Pendleton would actually still rank above Joe Flacco and Eli Manning, so I think we're being quite fair to Joe/Leo/Tom.

Joe Kingman (The Game Plan)

Throw Power: 98

Throw Accuracy: 96

Charisma: 99

Dancing: 89

Not only does Joe Kingman's 85 rating make Dwayne Johnson's character our most highly rated "Joe" but he's also the highest rated fictional human player (so far).

As the quarterback of the Boston Rebels, Joe Kingman leads his team through the playoffs with both excellent passing and highlight-worthy scrambles. He's a dominant player, but at the beginning of the film, he's seen as a bit of a bad boy with a selfish streak. His behavior changes when he discovers he has a precocious 8-year-old daughter named Peyton Kelly (hmm, why do those names sound so familiar?), and he learns how to be a better person. He also learns ballet. It's a pretty fun family movie if you haven't seen it, honestly; I know The Rock had been in movies before The Game Plan but this was maybe his first true showing as a movie star.

Anyway, as far as QB skills go, Joe Kingman is the complete package. Kingman would rank as a Top 10 quarterback in Madden, tied with Derek Carr and Carson Wentz. Not bad company, but still not quite as good as the Night King.

Reno Hightower (The Best of Times)

Throw Power: 74

Throw Accuracy: 78

Guile: 86

Name Looks Good On A Jersey: 98

Despite Kurt Russell's fun performance, Reno Hightower is probably the least accomplished quarterback on our list. He was a pretty good high school QB (for "around here," as he puts it), but lacked the natural ability to make it in the big leagues.

Still, Hightower did have talent, and more than that, he was crafty. Maybe if receiver Jack Dundee hadn't dropped that fateful pass against archrival Bakersfield, Hightower would've had a better shot at the next level instead of becoming a slightly-less depressed Al Bundy type.

In Madden, a 74 overall rating would make him a potential backup but probably nothing more, even though Reno Hightower is one of the best names out of any of these guys -- the perfect name for any sportscaster to call out.

Stan Gable (Revenge of the Nerds)

Throw Power: 94

Throw Accuracy: 89

Nerd Hate: 84

Nerd Love: 92

To be the villain in Revenge of the Nerds, Stan Gable needed to be the ultimate jock, and as a two-time All-American quarterback, Gable was certainly an impressive athlete.

Although the film focuses more on characters named Booger and Poindexter (sigh), we do get a few glimpses into Gable's abilities. We know that Adams College was in the mix for a bowl game, so the team must have been at least pretty good. We also see Gable throwing a javelin during the homecoming carnival and he's clearly skilled.

Unfortunately for Gable, the nerds ruined him, much like nerds ruin everything. Now that we live in a world where the nerds dominate pop culture, can we admit that the bad guys won? After the most recent iOS update that seems to have done nothing but ruin everyone's phone, I'm ready for Apple CEO Tim Cook to get one of those '80-style wedgies.

By the third and fourth sequels in the Nerds franchise, Stan Gable's life went from "future NFL star" to "disgraced college dean and computer software salesman." A sad trajectory for a bright talent.

Seth Maxwell (North Dallas Forty)

Throw Power: 90

Throw Accuracy: 86

Carrying: 65

Partying: 97

Seth Maxwell only barely makes this list as a "fictional QB," since he was closely modeled after real-life Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith (the film was based on a semi-autobiographical novel from Peter Gent, a Cowboys receiver in the late 1960s). But Maxwell, played by country star Mac Davis, is too fun to not include.

Maxwell is more focused on living it up with his teammates than studying the game, characteristic of the early pro football era when players were looser, shaggier, and everyone had a mustache.

Maybe that lack of focus is what leads to Maxwell's fumble in their climactic game against Chicago, but I bet it didn't even ruined his night.

Alex Moran (Blue Mountain State)

Throw Power: 85

Throw Accuracy: 89

Responsibility: 62

Partying: 89

Alex Moran is proof that hard-partying quarterbacks aren't limited to the 1960s. If they were to ever cross paths, I think Alex Moran and Seth Maxwell would make good drinking buddies. Their names kind of mesh in a quasi-symmetrical way too, don't you think?

Initially the backup quarterback at Blue Mountain State, Moran was a prolific passer at the high school level, but doesn't see a future for himself in the NFL. Instead, he's content to spend his college days having as much fun as he can before the real world forces him to grow up.

But the interesting thing about Moran is that he develops over time. By the third season, he's upgraded from second-string to starting QB, and he's a team captain; as he begins to excel, he also starts to realize he might have a shot at the NFL if he works for it.

So, it's a nice arc, and I'm willing to consider that Moran could earn a spot on an NFL roster. With a 79 overall Madden rating, Alex Moran is a backup, but in the right system, he could develop into a starter.

Frank Cushman (Jerry Maguire)

Throw Power: 94

Throw Accuracy: 85

Loyalty: 5

Wokeness:/b> 5

Frank "Cush" Cushman was seen as the best quarterback in college football after a monster senior year at SMU, earning interest from both the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers, with many draft prognosticators thinking Cushman could go first overall in the NFL Draft.

He seems like a pretty decent dude when sports agent Jerry Maguire visits him at home and agrees to sign with Maguire's new agency, but when Cushman's racist dad learns that Maguire represents a (gasp) black athlete, Cushman changes his mind and signs with a bigger agency instead. Does that other agency not also represent black athletes? Doesn't seem like Cushman's intelligence matches his arm strength.

Good Morning Football produced a special episode of A Football Life about Cushman's career, which is definitely worth watching to see how his pro career ended up.

Jimmy Dix (The Last Boy Scout)

Throw Power: 97

Throw Accuracy: 99

Horseback Riding: 90

Role Model: 10

First of all, if you haven't seen The Last Boy Scout, you're missing out. It's a '90s action movie that feels like a parody of '90s action movies, kind of like Con Air but with football.

The climax involves disgraced ex-QB Jimmy Dix riding a horse on a football field -- in the middle of a game, no less -- so that he can scoop up a fumble and throw the ball 50 yards into a press box to hit a Senator in the face just in time to save him from a sniper's bullet. That's the most insane sentence I've ever written, and it's not even the most ludicrous set-piece in the film.

Before he was expelled from the league for gambling and drug charges, Dix was a star quarterback for the Los Angeles Stallions but, judging from his heroic centaur pass at the end of the movie, it's clear that he's still got elite skills.

In Madden, an 82 overall rating would make Jimmy Dix a middle-of-the-pack starting QB. If your team can provide him with a horse, he'd probably be even better. Looking at you, Broncos and Colts.

Derek McConnell(Playmakers)

Throw Power: 90

Throw Accuracy: 83

Addiction: 75

Memorability: 25

ESPN's Playmakers was infamous for its bleak portrayal of professional football, but while the show wasn't afraid to be controversial, it also wasn't very good.

The storylines were imbued with every conceivable negative athlete story or rumor you've ever heard and then put on steroids, and also the steroids themselves were alcoholics somehow. It was that ridiculous.

QB Derek McConnell barely registered as a character for the Cougars (the city went unnamed). All we knew about him was that he was a fourth-year player from Louisville and he was addicted to painkillers. McConnell has the rare kind of blandness that makes me forget what he looks like while I'm looking at him.

I think I've already typed more words than he spoke throughout the entire show, so let's move on.

Flash Gordon (Flash Gordon)

Throw Power: 99

Throw Accuracy: 99

Hair: 80

Rocket Cycling: 99

Flash! Aah, aah! Savior of the universe!

Here he is, the greatest fictional quarterback of all time: Flash Gordon. The one man capable of beating the Night King in a primetime shootout. He'll save every one of us.

Before he's whisked away to the planet Mongo to defeat the merciless Emperor Ming, Flash is established as the star quarterback for the New York Jets. So even before he does anything in the movie, we already know Flash is impressive because the Jets haven't had a star quarterback since Joe Namath in 1969.

Although we don't have much game footage to review for Flash, the abilities he displays on Mongo all directly translate to the field

For example, he shows amazing toughness in his battle to the death with Timothy Dalton's Prince Barin, not only avoiding death but also earning Barin's trust in the process. Later, he earns the trust of the Hawkmen (which sounds like the mascot for a football team, but in this case, they are literally people with hawk wings). So, you've got someone with strength who can lead by example.

When he escapes Sky City on a rocket cycle, he's adept at flying on a device he's never seen before in an atmosphere he's never encountered. So, he's a fast learner and great at adjustments.

We see his impeccable accuracy when he crashes a rocket ship into a wedding chapel, landing the spacecraft in such a way that it impales Emperor Ming right through the heart. Compared to that, throwing into a tight window in a critical game situation would be a breeze for Flash Gordon.

Even though Flash Gordon is the greatest fictional QB of all time, I should point out that his 94 overall rating doesn't make him the best quarterback in Madden -- he'd rank third behind Aaron Rodgers (97 OVR) and Tom Brady (98 OVR), because when it comes to those guys' skills, sometimes life is stranger than fiction.