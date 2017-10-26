Injury roundup: Rodgers has '13 screws' in collarbone

Aaron Rodgers has traded in shoulder pads for shoulder slings since breaking his collarbone a few weeks back.

The Packers quarterback will make his first public appearance Thursday night in a pre-taped segment on Conan, the TBS late-night talk show, since undergoing surgery on his (likely) season-ending injury.

In a clip released ahead of the "Clueless Gamer" segment, Rodgers, in a sling, told host Conan O'Brien that he has "13 screws" in his collarbone.

However, Rodgers wouldn't confirm to ESPN's Jason Wilde exactly how many screws are in his collarbone, telling Wilde, "It's TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the number of screws plus the potential existence of a "longer plate," as described by sports doctor David J. Chao, is further evidence that Rodgers will not return this season.

On injured reserve, Rodgers will have a lot of free time this year. Hopefully, more media appearances are in order, screws permitting.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring ahead of Week 8:

1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) was a full participant at practice again on Thursday. This bodes well for Kuechly, who is on pace to play against the Bucs after missing a week. No word on whether he has passed concussion protocol just yet.

Meanwhile, quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and wideout Devin Funchess (hamstring) practiced fully after being limited Wednesday; running back Jonathan Stewart (toe) was limited; and center Ryan Kalil (neck) and running back Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) both missed practice.

2. Stefon Diggs is on the path to recovery. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Diggs has missed the past two games with a groin injury. Tackle Riley Reiff (knee) also returned to practice after sitting out.

At quarterback, there is less certainty. Sam Bradford (knee) still hasn't practiced. Case Keenum (chest) fully practiced after missing Wednesday's practice. According to Mike Zimmer, Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has "done quite a bit" in practice and "looks good," per The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

3. Rapoport reported Thursday that New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has a torn pectoral and is out for the season, according to a source informed of the situation.

4. Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring), guard Richie Incognito (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) all missed practice for the second consecutive day.