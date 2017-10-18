Injuries: Leonard Fournette to sit out Jaguars practice

Leonard Fournette appears to have escaped serious injury after his leg planted in scary fashion in the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but the rookie tailback will likely sit out Wednesday's practice nonetheless.

The Jaguars running back, along with receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and center Brandon Linder (illness), are all unlikely to work out, Jacksonville team site writer John Oehser reported.

Despite the scary nature of Fournette's injury, the team and the running back appear to have hope he'll be available for Sunday's tilt against the Indianapolis Colts. Fournette is second in the league in rushing yards with 596, behind only Kareem Hunt's 630, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the NFL. If the rookie weren't able to go, veteran tailback Chris Ivory would likely carry the bulk of the load for the Jags.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 7 of the NFL season:

1. Arizona Cardinals standout cornerback Patrick Peterson has every intention of playing in Twickenham Stadium on Sunday. Peterson told reporters Wednesday he's ready to go for the team's overseas tilt against the Rams despite dealing with a nagging quad injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Peterson won't do anything at practice Wednesday, however.

2. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on WGCZ-FM in Atlanta that defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw (ankle) and wide receiver Mohammed Sanu (hamstring) will return to practice.

3. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) has been cleared to practice, but will be limited. The coach also announced offensive lineman Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) will be a full participant in practice.

4. With receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) both dealing with ailments, the Broncos announced they promoted receiver Hunter Sharp to their active roster and signed receiver River Cracraft to their practice squad.

5. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will be on pitch count in practice, though the QB is expected to have no physical limitations.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin, who went on injured reserve earlier this season with a shoulder injury, will begin his 21-day practice period Wednesday, the team announced. The backup quarterback is eligible to be activated from IR on Oct. 30.