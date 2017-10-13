Twenty-seven things to know about Week 6 injuries

The New York Giants head to Denver without a large contingent of starting players.

On Friday, Big Blue ruled out wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Paul Perkins, defensive lineman Olivier Vernon, center Weston Richburg, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and backup defensive end Romeo Okwara. Safety Landon Collins (ankle) is listed as questionable. (Also, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is still suspended indefinitely.)

With Shepard out, and Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall on injured reserve, the Giants will be without 89 percent of their receptions (65 of 73), 88 percent of their receiving yards (719 of 821), and 80 percent of their touchdowns (4 of 5) by wide receivers this season, per NFL Research. Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, etc. face Denver's 'No Fly Zone' secondary, which has allowed the NFL's lowest passer rating since 2016 (73.6).

At full strength, the Giants would have struggled against the Broncos in Denver. Missing a plethora of players makes the undertaking a gargantuan mountain to climb.

Here are other injuries we're tracking:

1. The Detroit Lions listed quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), guard T.J. Lang (back), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (shoulder) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad) as questionable. Linebacker Paul Worrilow (ankle) is out.

2. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford wasn't on the field for the start of practice once again Friday, continuing to miss time because of an injured knee, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Coach Mike Zimmer announced the quarterback is out for the Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Zimmer also said receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and guard Nick Easton (calf) will miss Sunday's game as well. Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable.

3. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is off the injury report. He will start Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

4. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly suffered a concussion during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers linebacker went to the locker room late in the second quarter and did not return. Coach Ron Rivera offered no update on Kuechly after the game.

5. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) is "OK" and is expected to practice next week.

6. The Cleveland Browns announced receiver Kenny Britt (knee/groin), offensive lineman Shon Coleman (knee) and center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable for the Browns' tilt against the Houston Texans. Linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion) is returning to the field after missing the past three games.

7. Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) did not practice for the third consecutive day, and has been listed as doubtful. Cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) was listed as questionable.

8. The Washington Redskins announced cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) are doubtful. Offensive lineman Trent Williams (knee) is questionable.

9. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and pass rusher Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

10. Chicago Bears coach John Fox announced receiver Markus Wheaton suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday and will not play against the Ravens this weekend.

11. The Baltimore Ravens announced running back Terrance West (calf) and offensive lineman Matt Skura (knee) are out for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Brandon Williams (foot) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) are doubtful.

12. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) told reporters he'll play against the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder) was a full participant Friday and has maintained throughout the week he'll play Sunday.

13. Houston Texans linebacker Bernardrick McKinney (hip) was limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

14. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said linebacker Mark Barron (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) were both limited in Friday's practice and are questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

15. The Green Bay Packers listed cornerback Davon House (quad) and offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after being limited in Friday's practice. Running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) was a full participant and is also listed as questionable. Linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) and cornerback Kevin King (concussion) are doubtful after not practicing all week.

16. Los Angeles Chargers listed wide receiver Mike Williams (back), offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (foot), outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) and running back Branden Oliver (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game with the Raiders.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring), safety John Robinson (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Russell (shoulder) are listed as out against the Cardinals.

Defensive end Robert Ayers (back), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and safety T.J. Ward (hip) are listed as questionable.

18. Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) are both listed as questionable against the Buccaneers.

Wideouts John Brown (quadriceps) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) are off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday.

19. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (back) is listed as out vs. the Redskins. Linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle), safety Eric Reid (knee), linebacker Dekoda Watson (groin) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

20. Saints tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (hip) and wideout Willie Snead (hamstring) are all listed as questionable vs. Lions.

21. Jaguars center Brandon Linder (illness) will not play vs. the Rams Sunday. Wide receiver Arrelious Benn (groin) and guard Patrick Omameh (hip) are listed as questionable.

22. Jets running back Bilal Powell (calf) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, toe) are listed as questionable against the Patriots.

23. Steelers guard Ramon Foster (back) is listed as questionable vs. Chiefs.

24. Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), center Mitch Morse (foot) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion) will not play vs. the Steelers. Wide receiver Albert Wilson (knee) is questionable. The team also officially placed wideout Chris Conley on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Marcus King to the active roster.

25. Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee) will not play vs. the Giants.

26. The Colts placed guard Jack Mewhort (knee) on injured reserve. But on the bright side, tight end Jack Doyle cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the Titans. Linebacker Jon Bostic is questionable with a calf injury, while linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) and Andrew Luck (right shoulder, of course) are out.