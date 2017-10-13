Injuries: Sam Bradford to miss Vikings' tilt vs. Packers

The New York Giants head to Denver without a large contingent of starting players.

On Friday, Big Blue ruled out wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Paul Perkins, defensive lineman Olivier Vernon, center Weston Richburg, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and backup defensive end Romeo Okwara. Safety Landon Collins (ankle) is listed as questionable. (Also, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is still suspended indefinitely.)

With Shepard out, and Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall on injured reserve, the Giants will be without 89 percent of their receptions (65 of 73), 88 percent of their receiving yards (719 of 821), and 80 percent of their touchdowns (4 of 5) by wide receivers this season, per NFL Research. Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, etc. face Denver's 'No Fly Zone' secondary, which has allowed the NFL's lowest passer rating since 2016 (73.6).

At full strength, the Giants would have struggled against the Broncos in Denver. Missing a plethora of players makes the undertaking a gargantuan mountain to climb.

Here are other injuries we're tracking:

1. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford wasn't on the field for the start of practice once again Friday, continuing to miss time because of an injured knee, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Coach Mike Zimmer announced the quarterback is out for the Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Zimmer also said receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and guard Nick Easton (calf) will miss Sunday's game as well. Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable.

2. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly suffered a concussion during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers linebacker went to the locker room late in the second quarter and did not return. Coach Ron Rivera offered no update on Kuechly after the game.

3. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) is "OK" and is expected to practice next week.

4. The Cleveland Browns announced receiver Kenny Britt (knee/groin), offensive lineman Shon Coleman (knee) and center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable for the Browns' tilt against the Houston Texans.

5. Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) did not practice for the third consecutive day, the Miami Herald reported.

6. The Washington Redskins announced cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) are doubtful. Offensive lineman Trent Williams (knee) is questionable.

7. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and pass rusher Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

8. Chicago Bears coach John Fox announced receiver Markus Wheaton suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday and will not play against the Ravens this weekend.

9. The Baltimore Ravens announced running back Terrance West (calf) and offensive lineman Matt Skura (knee) are out for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Brandon Williams (foot) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) are doubtful.

10. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) told reporters he'll play against the New York Jets.