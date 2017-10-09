Injuries: Bills' Clay out multiple weeks after knee scope

The Buffalo Bills will be without their top receiving option for quite some time.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that tight end Charles Clay underwent a knee scope and will be out multiple weeks.

Clay was carted to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Save for LeSean McCoy, Clay was Buffalo's leading receiver in receptions (20), targets (28) and receiving yards (258). The Bills backup tight end, Nick O'Leary, got a lot of run in Clay's absence, catching a career-high five balls for 54 yards against Cincinnati, and should be Buffalo's starting tight end going forward.

But for a team with a limited amount of playmakers -- the injured Jordan Matthews is Buffalo's only reliable wideout -- Clay's absence will be massive.

Here are the other injuries from Week 5's aftermath that we are monitoring:

1. The New York Giants are prepping for life without Odell Beckham. The team promoted rookie wideout Travis Rudolph to the active roster from the practice squad, Rapoport reported. Beckham, meanwhile, will have surgery this week to repair his fractured ankle.

The team also announced that kick returner Dwayne Harris will have surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture of his fifth metatarsal. Brandon Marshall is undergoing further testing and examination Monday on his ankle sprain, and Sterling Shepard is day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

2. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that pass rushers J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will both miss the remainder of the 2017 season with respective lef and pectoral injuries.

3. Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West re-injured his calf Sunday but got good news on his MRI. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that West is expected to miss this week, but not an extended amount of time. West's injury injury leaves Javorius Allen and Alex Collins to pick up the carries, as they had already been doing.