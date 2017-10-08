Odell Beckham among four injured Giants receivers

The worst-case scenario has arrived for the New York Giants.

With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, Odell Beckham Jr. landed awkwardly after attempting to catch a high slant pass and left the field in a trainer's cart. Wincing in pain, Beckham covered his face as the cart left the field. The injury was to his left ankle, which was trapped against the ground on the play.

Beckham was ruled out for the remainder of the game and was seen on crutches heading to Giants' locker room shortly before the team's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.

So it goes for the Giants, who already saw Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard ruled out -- and possibly longer. On the next play following Beckham's injury, quarterback Eli Manning was sacked deep in Giants territory. The Chargers scored a go-ahead touchdown less than a minute later.

This is a dreadful reality for a team that was already struggling. Beckham is the Giants' offense. He is the only player fast enough to negate the constant duress Manning has faced. He is the only receiver on the roster capable of twirling out of double and triple teams. Beckham's 48-yard touchdown catch on Sunday, the product of a beautiful out-and-up double move, was one of two memorable offensive plays run by the Giants through the first three-and-a-half quarters.

UPDATE: Beckham suffered a fractured ankle, the Giants announced. Beckham will undergo an MRI to see if there is any ligament damage, a source informed of the diagnosis told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.