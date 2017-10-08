Tracking major injuries from Week 5 in the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker exited the team's matchup with the Tennessee Titans after suffering an ankle injury.

Parker did not return to the game -- a 16-10 win for Miami.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Sunday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter after suffering a fractured left ankle in the team's loss. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall both left the game after suffering ankle injuries. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Marshall sprained his ankle. Receiver Dwayne Harris left the game in the third quarter after suffering a fracture in his foot.

2. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick injured his right shoulder against the Buffalo Bills and did not return. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a right knee injury and exited the game. Cornerback Adam Jones also exited after he suffered a back injury. Safety Shawn Williams exited with a right elbow injury.

3. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He did not return to the game. Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson (hamstring) also did not return.

4. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) won't play today vs. Packers but left tackle Tyron Smith (back) will play.

5. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) has fought like crazy to play but is inactive and will not play today. Backup EJ Manuel will get the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.

6. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) is active and will play against the Raiders. Running back Terrance West has a calf injury and is doubtful to return. Right guard Matt Skura has a knee injury and his return is questionable.

7. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and will play against the Cowboys. However, running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) will not play, as expected. Cornerback Kevin King is out after suffering a concussion.

8. Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (knee) will play today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Joeckel is expected to undergo knee surgery during the bye week, Garafolo adds per source informed of the team's plans.

9. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters injured his knee in a loss to the Eagles.

10. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not return after sustaining a concussion. Cornerback Asa Jackson is also out due to a hamstring injury. Cornerback Rashard Robinson (cramping) did not return.

11. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did not return after suffering a head injury.

12. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata did not return after suffering an elbow injury.

13. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) did not return.

14. Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Joe Barksdale (cramping) exited their game against the New York Giants.