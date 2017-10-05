Injuries: Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) expected to play

Ezekiel Elliott popped up on the Dallas Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, but the issue shouldn't hinder the running back.

Elliott is dealing with bruised ribs after taking a hit in Sunday's loss to the Rams but is fine, coach Jason Garrett told reporters Thursday, via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The running back practiced fully on Wednesday and isn't expected to be hampered in the Week 5 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

One injury the Cowboys are monitoring closely is Tyron Smith's back. The left tackle is not practicing with back tightness. The hope is to get Smith back at practice on Friday and have him ready for Sunday's game. If Smith can't play, Byron Bell would start at left tackle, per Garrett.

Garrett also confirmed defensive end Charles Tapper broke his foot during a pass rush drill at practice and will require surgery. Tapper is out 8-10 weeks.

One positive note: Cowboys corner Nolan Carroll practiced yesterday for the first time since entering concussion protocol.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. The Minnesota Vikings placed rookie running back Dalvin Cook on injured reserve and signed free agent Stevan Ridley. Cook tore his ACL in the team's loss last week to the Lions. Coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will practice today.

2. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play tonight against the Buccaneers. Gronkowski was added to the Patriots' injury report on Wednesday with a thigh injury.

3. Baltimore Ravens defensive back Ladarius Webb returned to practice after dealing with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), tight end Maxx Williams (calf), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) all sat out on Thursday.

4. Cleveland Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett is expected to make his debut this week. "I'm sure we will have him on a pitch count," head coach Jackson said. "I think we have to be smart about our expectations of him." Jackson thinks defensive tackle Danny Shelton (calf) will play Sunday. Linebacker Jamie Collins remains in concussion protocol. "No question he's getting closer. He's definitely better," Jackson said.