Derek Carr throws at start of Oakland Raiders practice

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is still not quite ready to get back on the playing field, but that doesn't mean he's missing workouts.

An ESPN report from the scene in Oakland Thursday noted that Carr "went through stretch and threw the ball at the start of practice."

Carr officially was listed as a limited participant at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.

Carr exited Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos in the third quarter with a back issue. The team later announced Carr suffered a transverse process fracture and replaced him in the lineup with backup EJ Manuel. Manuel is expected to be under center for this weekend's tilt against the Ravens with 2016 draftee Connor Cook sitting at third string.

Carr's presence at practice has to be encouraging. While a transverse process fracture can sometimes cost a quarterback more than a month, Carr has already worked to gain a reputation as a fast healer -- or at least a quarterback with a pretty high tolerance for injuries. Carr also played with a broken finger late last season before breaking his leg.

While Manuel looked confident last week against Denver and wasn't afraid to throw the ball against the Broncos' high-profile secondary, this is a team that needs Carr in order to fulfill their lofty expectations. His daily practice habits will be worth monitoring over the coming days and weeks.