Patriots' Rob Gronkowski expected to play at Tampa

Rob Gronkowski was added to the New England Patriots' injury report on Wednesday with a thigh injury, but it won't keep him out of Thursday night's tilt versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Gronk is expected to play, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added the tight end figures to be limited some by the injury.

Gronkowski was limited in practice on Wednesday.

With the Buccaneers ruling out Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David, T.J. Ward, and Keith Tandy listed as doubtful, Gronk has a plus matchup against Bucs replacement linebackers and safeties.

