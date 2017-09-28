Chris Carson to shine in fantasy football Week 4

The FedEx Air & Ground fantasy preview is back!

In case it slipped your mind, NFL football fans have the opportunity to vote on top performers at the running back and quarterback position following every regular week of action.

The candidates at quarterback last week were Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum. At running back, Kareem Hunt, Jordan Howard and Todd Gurley were all featured. You can check out the Week 3 winners here and cast your vote every week.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into some players who could have huge games in Week 4, both through the air and on the ground.

Air Analysis:

Carson Palmer vs 49ers

The veteran quarterback got off to a slow start but has been getting better as the season goes on, despite the Cardinals offensive line play seeming to deteriorate around him. Carson Palmer has been sacked 11 times, tied for fourth most in the league thus far. But his play has seemingly increased each week. Palmer posted a 53.1 passer rating in Week 1, managed to improve to a 82.2 passer rating in Week 2 and posted his best performance, 94.5, against Dallas in Week 3. Palmer seems to be adapting to life without David Johnson , who accounted for nearly half of Arizona's offense by himself last season. On that note, without Johnson, the Cardinals run game has been absolutely anemic.The lack of backfield production has forced Palmer to throw more. In fact, he has the second-most pass attempts in the league and the third most passing yards. It's also led the Cardinals to have the third-highest red zone passing percentage in the league, per Graham Barfield of FantasyGuru.com . That means when the Cardinals get near the end zone, they don't trust the backfield to get into the paint, so they have Palmer dropping back to sling it. Consider the matchup against the 49ers this week, that's all good news for Palmer's fantasy outlook. San Francisco is coming off a game where the defense allowed 292 pass yards, three touchdowns and 23.58 fantasy points to Jared Goff . The 49ers are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through three weeks, and that includes limited performances by Cam Newton in Week 1 (13.14 pts) and Russell Wilson in Week 2 (15.32 pts). Palmer's in an ideal spot to put up a solid number as a streamer or sleeper at home on Sunday afternoon.

Eli Manning at Buccaneers

Ground Analysis:

Chris Carson vs Colts

LeSean McCoy at Falcons

A perennial elite fantasy running back, LeSean McCoy has posted just 30 rush yards combined over the course of his last two games. But his game against the Falcons in Week 4 feels like a prime bounce-back spot. It's no secret that McCoy is a dual-threat out of the backfield. In fact, he leads the Bills in targets with 20 on the season. The Falcons seem to have a weakness for pass-catching backs as the Atlanta defense allowed the second-most receiving yards to backs in 2016 and are a bottom-five defense in the same stat so far this year. In Week 1, Atlanta gave up two top-15 fantasy performances to Bears backs Tarik Cohen (RB4) and Jordan Howard (RB13). In a Week 2 home game, Ty Montgomery put up an RB3 performance against them, with two touchdowns and 75 receiving yards. And last week, the Falcons gave up 86 scrimmage yards to Ameer Abdullah . The Atlanta defense is allowing a 4.5 yards per carry average to opposing backs this season. This is an interesting game from a script standpoint because Buffalo's defense has played lights out this season, while Atlanta's offense has so many weapons and seems to play better in home games, as many teams do. But McCoy is the kind of back who, due to his dual-threat capabilities, is game-script immune. If the Falcons have a big lead in the second half, McCoy should see an uptick in passing work. If its close, expect the Bills to use McCoy more as a runner. Even after two letdown games, McCoy is still averaging nine standard fantasy points per game.

A fantasy preview you can count on. Just like FedEx Ground -- fast and affordable shipping you can count on.

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

-- Follow Matt on:

Instagram @mattfranchise. (Tune in to his IG Live sessions every Friday afternoon.)

Twitter @MattFranchise. (You may @ me. I may or may not block you.)

Facebook Matt Franciscovich NFL.(Need them likes, yo.)