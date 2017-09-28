Chris Carson to shine in fantasy football Week 4

The FedEx Air & Ground fantasy preview is back!
In case it slipped your mind, NFL football fans have the opportunity to vote on top performers at the running back and quarterback position following every regular week of action.
The candidates at quarterback last week were Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum. At running back, Kareem Hunt, Jordan Howard and Todd Gurley were all featured. You can check out the Week 3 winners here and cast your vote every week.
Now, without further ado, let's dive into some players who could have huge games in Week 4, both through the air and on the ground.
Air Analysis:
Carson Palmer vs 49ers
The veteran quarterback got off to a slow start but has been getting better as the season goes on, despite the
Cardinals
offensive line play seeming to deteriorate around him.
Carson Palmer
has been sacked 11 times, tied for fourth most in the league thus far. But his play has seemingly increased each week. Palmer posted a 53.1 passer rating in Week 1, managed to improve to a 82.2 passer rating in Week 2 and posted his best performance, 94.5, against Dallas in Week 3. Palmer seems to be adapting to life without
David Johnson
, who accounted for nearly half of Arizona's offense by himself last season. On that note, without Johnson, the
Cardinals
run game has been absolutely anemic.
The lack of backfield production has forced Palmer to throw more. In fact, he has the second-most pass attempts in the league and the third most passing yards. It's also led the
Cardinals
to have the third-highest red zone passing percentage in the league, per
Graham Barfield of FantasyGuru.com
. That means when the
Cardinals
get near the end zone, they don't trust the backfield to get into the paint, so they have Palmer dropping back to sling it. Consider the matchup against the
49ers
this week, that's all good news for Palmer's fantasy outlook. San Francisco is coming off a game where the defense allowed 292 pass yards, three touchdowns and 23.58 fantasy points to
Jared Goff
. The
49ers
are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through three weeks, and that includes limited performances by
Cam Newton
in Week 1 (13.14 pts) and
Russell Wilson
in Week 2 (15.32 pts). Palmer's in an ideal spot to put up a solid number as a streamer or sleeper at home on Sunday afternoon.
Eli Manning at Buccaneers
Odell Beckham
is back, and his healthy return in Week 3 (he played 78 percent of
Giants
' snaps), combined with an effort by
Eli Manning
to get the ball out faster against the
Eagles
resulted in a much better offensive performance for the New York. For a more in-depth look at how Manning's time to throw affected his efficiency last week, check out
Matt Harmon's NextGenStats preview for Week 4
. But back to Manning's fantasy outlook. Manning really got cooking in the fourth quarter last week, leading his team to four scoring drives and averaging 11.5 yards per play overall in the final 15 minutes of playing time. New York will look to keep that momentum rolling against the
Buccaneers
. Much like the
Eagles
last week, Tampa Bay is dealing with significant defensive injuries. Those holes showed up last week when Tampa Bay surrendered a big game to
Case Keenum
and the
Vikings
offensive attack. While it looks like cornerback
Brent Grimes
will return as he was a full participant in practice, linebackers
Kwon Alexander
and
Lavonte David
didn't practice, along with safety
T.J. Ward
. That should again leave some gaping holes for the
Giants
receivers to get open the entire game. If Manning can keep up his level of play from last week, it's a good spot to consider him as a streamer in a favorable matchup.
Ground Analysis:
Chris Carson vs Colts
This is people. The
Chris Carson
era in Seattle starts now. For three straight games, the rookie has played as Seattle's clear-cut primary back. Carson has led all
Seahawks
' backs in offensive snaps in each game this year, with 25 (52.1%), 48 (60.8%) and 41 (56.2%) in Week 1 through Week 3 respectively. In Week 4, he's in an ideal spot to blow the roof off during a home game against the
Colts
. We already know that Seattle's pass-catching back,
C.J. Prosise
, is
on the shelf with an ankle injury
. We also already know that Carson is adept at catching passes out of the backfield - something he displayed in his preseason work. That leaves
Thomas Rawls
and
Eddie Lacy
as Carson's only competition for snaps. Rawls and Lacy
combined
for one snap against the
Titans
last week. Lacy was a healthy scratch in Week 2 and Rawls played just 16 snaps. This is no longer a trend, kids. It's what's happening. Yes, some may point to the fact that the
Colts
run defense is actually playing pretty well this year, and those folks are not wrong. Indy is allowing
85.7 rush yards per game
, that's 10th-best in the NFL so far. But Indy has been susceptible to allowing fantasy points to backs. In Week 1 they gave up an RB6 performance to
Todd Gurley
. Week 2 was a game against a David Johnson-less
Cardinals
, so it's tough to take that seriously. And last week,
Duke Johnson
posted an RB9 performance against Indy. Carson is already averaging 4.5 yards per carry behind a, let's call it mediocre, Seattle offensive line and he scored his first career touchdown last week on the receiving end of a
Russell Wilson
throw. Look for Carson to shine as Seattle's feature back in Week 4.
LeSean McCoy at Falcons
A perennial elite fantasy running back,
LeSean McCoy
has posted just 30 rush yards combined over the course of his last two games. But his game against the
Falcons
in Week 4 feels like a prime bounce-back spot. It's no secret that McCoy is a dual-threat out of the backfield. In fact, he leads the
Bills
in targets with 20 on the season. The
Falcons
seem to have a weakness for pass-catching backs as the Atlanta defense allowed the second-most receiving yards to backs in 2016 and are a bottom-five defense in the same stat so far this year. In Week 1, Atlanta gave up two top-15 fantasy performances to
Bears
backs
Tarik Cohen
(RB4) and
Jordan Howard
(RB13). In a Week 2 home game,
Ty Montgomery
put up an RB3 performance against them, with two touchdowns and 75 receiving yards. And last week, the
Falcons
gave up 86 scrimmage yards to
Ameer Abdullah
. The Atlanta defense is allowing a 4.5 yards per carry average to opposing backs this season. This is an interesting game from a script standpoint because Buffalo's defense has played lights out this season, while Atlanta's offense has so many weapons and seems to play better in home games, as many teams do. But McCoy is the kind of back who, due to his dual-threat capabilities, is game-script immune. If the
Falcons
have a big lead in the second half, McCoy should see an uptick in passing work. If its close, expect the
Bills
to use McCoy more as a runner. Even after two letdown games, McCoy is still averaging nine standard fantasy points per game.
