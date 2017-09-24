Players discuss why they took action during anthem

Players across the NFL took part in protests and displays of unity during the national anthem prior to their respective games on Sunday.

The actions came two days after President Trump said at a political rally on Friday that team owners should fire players who do not stand during the national anthem. The NFL and NFL Players Association issued responses to Trump's comments on Saturday, and team owners have been responding throughout the weekend.

Following their games on Sunday, players and coaches talked about why they decided to take action during the national anthem:

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

"I was bothered by the comments of our president. I canât stand and support something when the leader of our country is acting like this.â pic.twitter.com/2eI6W4udjA â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Von on why he kneeled for anthem: "We felt like President Trump's speech was an assault on our most cherished right, freedom of speech." â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2017

Von says he has huge respect for military, has been to Afghanistan. "It was for my brothers that have been attacked" for kneeling before. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2017

Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

"A lot of guys felt all over the place by the comments by the president Friday night. As a leader on this team a lot of guys came to me. They didn't know what to do. They were just kind of angry. [On Saturday] we all talked as a group, releasing that anger and not being angry. ... A lot of guys talked about understanding in our faith God's first and we wanted to come together and first and foremost we hate that people will see it that we don't respect our military, the men and women who are way braver than us that go and put their life on the line every day for us to have the right to play football. We know that people will see it that way and guys have family members, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters that serve and they were really conflicted about it. But we just wanted to send a message of unity and being together. And not stand for the disrespect and the different wants guys felt and so many different things going through guys heads. It was unique to see guys come together and bond together as a group before the game."

"All of us want a message that goes out of unity, being together, obviously as a team but also as a fraternity of NFL players. ... It was great to be a part of a lot of guys trying to do the right thing. Obviously it won't be seen as the right thing by everybody. ... I'm proud of our guys."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

"The big thing is that we remain united. These teams, man, this game of football is a unique one. We're all blessed to be part of it,m an. We all get tolerences because of people that are different, because of our association with ball. I think anybody that's involved with ball, has a high level of tolerance, has a high level of understanding. We feel bad who aren't involved in football. Who don't have the opportunity to have a brother that is very different next to him that he can rely on to gain understanding."

"We will not be divided by this. We got a group of men in there who come from different social-economic, backgrounds, races, creeds, ethnicities and religions and so forth. That's football. That's a lot of team sports. But because of our position, we get drug into the bull----, to be quite honest with you. And so some have opinions, some don't. We wanted to protect those that don't, we wanted to protect those that do. We came here for a football game today, and that was our intentions."

Terrell Suggs, Baltimore Ravens

"Personally, I think the comments made about my brothers decided to protest and kneel is kind of what made us no longer be silent. We stand with our brothers. They have the right to protest. We knelt with them today. Non-violent protest is as American as it gets. We knelt with them today and let them know we are a unified front. There is no dividing us. I guess we're all sons of b----es."

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

"I disagree with what the President said and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the office of the President of the United States to talk like that, to degrade people like that. And obviously he's disappointed a lot of people."

"Do I think there's inequality in this country? Yes I do. Do I think that there's racism? Yes I do. Do I think there's inequality for women, for women in the workplace. I think that there's inequality for people of color, for minorities, for immigrants. And as it pertains to the national anthem, I will always feel that if you're an American, the national anthem is the opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and to show respect for our country. To show respect for what it stands for, the birth of our nation. There will always be issues with our country, there will always be things that we are battling. And we should always be striving to make those things better. But if the protest becomes that we're going to sit down and kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything that it symbolizes, everything that it stands for, everything that our country has been through to get to this point, I do not agree with that. I feel like that is a unified thing. The national anthem, the standing for the national anthem and looking at the flag with your hand over your heart is a unified thing that should bring us all together and say, you know what? We know that things are not where they should be, but we will continue to work and strive to make things better. To bring equality to all people -- men, women, no matter what your race creed religion -- equality for all. If you're [an] American, then I will always believe that we should be standing, showing respect to our flag with our hand over our heart."

DeShone Kizer, Cleveland Browns

"Once again this is a tragedy in our country that we have to sit here and have these discussions. I know for a fact I'm no son of a b---- and I plan on continuing to [go] forward and doing whatever I can from my position to promote the equality that's needed in this country."

Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins

"You're the leader of the free world, that's what you're talking about? As a man, as a father, as am African-American man, as somebody in the NFL who's one of those son of b------, you know, yeah, I took it personally. But like I said in my Twitter post, it's bigger than me. You know what I'm saying? It's bigger than me. I got a daughter, she's going to have to live in this world. You know what I'm saying? And I'm going to do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and say, 'hey, you did something to try to make a change.'"

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

"Like I said, I speak for myself. I believe what I believe. You guys know me. I'm a very positive person, so I try to just live by example and say positive things about people. I try to control my own emotions, and no matter what anyone says, I'm going to have a positive outlook, certainly with my teammates. We all go through ups and downs and there's struggles and it's life and we're all trying to navigate it as best we can. So, I believe that love is the greatest thing we have that overcomes a lot of things.

"I mean, everybody could do whatever they want to do. I don't care what the owners do. I care about my teammates, and like I said, the belief that I have in them and the love I have for them."