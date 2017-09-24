Fantasy Touches & Targets: Stefon Diggs ignites

The name of the game in fantasy football is volume. That's why it's so important to take note of which wide receivers are seeing a significant target market share and how the each team splits up its backfield opportunities. Each week, Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich will break down the week's wide receiver targets and backfield touches leaders with takeaways you can use for your fantasy football teams going forward. We won't bore you with any more introductory comments here, let's dig into the good stuff from Week 3.

*NOTE: This article will be updated with data from the Sunday Night and Monday Night games the following day, so check back for more information as games wrap.

Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman

Touches: 24 | Carries: 21 | Receptions: 3

Devonta Freeman kept on rolling against the Lions Sunday with 138 yards from scrimmage and his fourth rushing touchdown in his first three games of the season. It was his second consecutive game with at least 19 standard fantasy points, and he added 32 yards through the air. Freeman also dominated playing time over Tevin Coleman again by a snap count of 41 to 25, per NextGenStats. Freeman continues to pay off as a first-round redraft pick. He's a must-start next week even against a tough Bills run defense.

Honorable mention(s): If you ended up flexing Tevin Coleman in what was a decent matchup, you have to be somewhat satisfied with his 89 total yards against the Lions. It's a solid total seeing as he had just nine touches in the game.

Julio Jones

Target share: 34.3% |Targets: 12 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 91

Julio Jones is still scoreless through the first three weeks of the season but has 199 yards on 21 targets over the last two games. We do need to raise some questions regarding Steve Sarkisian's promised plans to use Jones in scoring position more. He has just one target inside the 10-yard line this year and in the red zone overall.

Honorable mention(s): Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel split the No. 2 duties today, as they both collected six targets and scored touchdowns. Gabriel hit on a 40-yard catch and run, which boosted his day. If you're chasing one of these two for fantasy purposes, Sanu is the more consistent option. He was on the field for 85 percent of Atlanta's plays to 52 percent for Gabriel.

Baltimore Ravens

Javorius Allen

Touches: 13 | Carries: 8 | Receptions: 5

Nobody really saw what happened in London on Sunday coming. The Ravens were blown out by the Jaguars and never got much going on the ground. Technically, Terrance West was the starter despite being on the injury report all week, and Baltimore went with a three-headed committee involving West, Buck Allen and Alex Collins. Allen managed just 15 rush yards on eight carries and an abysmal 13 yards on his five receptions. Rough go for anyone who started him but the silver lining is that he played 56 percent of the snaps.

Honorable mention(s): Collins was the team's leading rusher with 82 yards on nine attempts. He had runs of 16, 10, 18 and 19 yards all coming in the second half when the game was out of reach for Baltimore. Allen should have better days, but overall, its a concerning outing for the Ravens offense. Baltimore faces the Steelers in Week 4.

Javorius Allen

Target share: 22.2% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 13

The Ravens passing offense looked shaky in the first two weeks and the support beams shattered in London against the Jaguars. With offensive line and backfield injuries mounting, and Joe Flacco at the helm with a back malady of his own this offseason, Baltimore has a long way to go to stability.

Honorable mention(s): Benjamin Watson snagged the late touchdown from Ryan Mallett but his playing time was discouraging in this game. After being an 80-plus percent player in Week 2, he only went out for 69 percent of the team's plays and saw just one more target than Nick Boyle.

Buffalo Bills

Touches: 21 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 7

LeSean McCoy may have led Buffalo's backfield in the touches department, but most of his production came via the passing game as he hauled in all seven of his targets for a team-leading 48 receiving yards. He had 69 yards from scrimmage on the day, and had a tough time running againt Denver's defense. It's the second straight week Shady has disappointed, but he remains a must-start due to his dual-threat abilities. He was on the field for 65 percent of Buffalo's snaps.

Honorable mention(s): Mike Tolbert out-rushed McCoy, totaling 41 yards on the ground. Tolbert dropped what would have been a touchdown, without a defender within five yards of him, he couldn't keep the ball in his hands. He'll remain a threat to vulture short-yardage scores from McCoy but can't be relied upon as a fantasy starter. The Bills face Atlanta in Week 4.

LeSean McCoy

Target share: 26.9% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 48

LeSean McCoy again led this Bills team in targets. Buffalo's wide receiver group just doesn't have much to offer right now. Andre Holmes' touchdown came on a pass that was truly intended for Zay Jones, which he couldn't handle and bounced to his teammate. Jones was on the field more than any other receiver with an 84 percent playing time, but has yet to turn his opportunity into production. Jordan Matthews continues to hold the usage of an ancillary player with target totals of three, three and five in his first trio of games with Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers

Touches: 13 each | Carries: 12 | 4 Receptions: 1 | 9

Fantasy owners of Jonathan Stewart probably expected more out of him in such a favorable matchup against the Saints. Stewart totaled 57 rush yards on his 12 carries, adding one catch for four yards. The Panthers were smoked by New Orleans, so based on the game script, it makes sense that Stewart had just two touches in the second half. It doesn't help that Cam Newton vultured a rushing touchdown. Stewart will be a low-end flex play against the Patriots in Week 4.

Honorable mention(s): This was the Christian McCaffrey game we were waiting for. He led the Panthers with 101 receiving yards on his nine receptions and played 20 percent of his snaps from the slot. The rookie did most of his damage as a receiver in the second half and could see more targets going forward considering Kelvin Benjamin's injury. It's reasonable to believe the team will use Stewart and McCaffrey on the field at the same time frequently going forward. He'll be a high-end flex play against New England in Week 4.

Christian McCaffrey

Target share: 33.3% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 9 | Yards: 101

It was an ideal spot for Christian McCaffrey with the Panthers trailing and facing defense that annually bleeds production to pass-catching backs. With Greg Olsen out for multiple weeks on the horizon and Kelvin Benjamin suffering a knee injury just seven plays into Week 3, McCaffrey may have to assume even more receiving work going forward. Three of his catches came on plays where he was lined up in the slot or out wide.

Honorable mention(s): NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Benjamin's injury isn't believed to be serious but if he does miss games Devin Funchess would benefit. He was on the field for 85 percent of the team's plays and drew 10 targets. However, this offense looks broken right now so opportunity within it doesn't come with much appeal.

Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard

Touches: 28 | Carries: 23 | Receptions: 5

Ahead of Week 3, it seemed like everything was trending downward for Jordan Howard. He didn't have a touch in the second half of Week 2, was seen leaving the stadium in a sling, and was on the injury report all week with a shoulder injury. Sunday morning it came out that he was going to play through an AC (shoulder) sprain, and was facing a presumably tough Steelers run defense. Then, he dropped a resounding 138 rush yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime in front of a home crowd. And for the "Howard can't catch" truthers, he caught all five of his targets for 26 receiving yards. We'll have to keep an eye on his injury ahead of Week 4, but he could be a sneaky play against a leaky Packers defense on Thursday night.

Honorable mention(s): On top of Howard's huge day, Tarik Cohen was also impressive. He totaled 102 yards from scrimmage on his 16 touches in the game. Cohen nearly had a game-winning run on the first play of overtime that got called back on a controversial call in which the officials said he stepped out of bounds. It does seem like Howard and Cohen can successfully co-exist in this backfield for fantasy purposes.

Jordan Howard

Target share: 23.8% |Targets: 5 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 26

Mike Glennon threw for 101 yards in four quarters of action. So, there was not much overall passing volume to assume for the receivers. Jordan Howard ranked first and second on the team in targets. We should expect this to be a backfield-dominated offense going forward, as their two clear best players are Howard and Tarik Cohen. The former's passing game usage was encouraging, as that's Cohen's strength over his. You can start both of these players in fantasy.

Honorable mention(s): With Markus Wheaton back from an offseason injury, Kendall Wright was relegated to an ancillary role. He did not see a target and was on the field for just 52 percent of the team's plays.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon

Touches: 21 | Carries: 18 | Receptions: 3

It's amazing what an offensive coordinator change-up can do. Rookie back Joe Mixon totaled 101 yards from scrimmage against the Packers and played on 57 percent of the Bengals snaps -- by far his biggest workload of the season. After last week's loss, Mixon was a buy-low candidate and if you made a move for him, it already looks to be paying off. He's a talented runner and pass catcher, collecting three receptions for 39 yards. We'll see if this trend continues, but there's no reason for the Bengals to keep their most complete back off the field. They get the Browns in Week 4 as they search for their first win of the season.

Honorable mention(s): Jeremy Hill had seven carries for 23 yards and one catch for six yards. Giovani Bernard had five total touches for 39 total yards. It seems like Mixon is about to take over this backfield, which would relegate Hill and Bernard to low-volume bench warmers in fantasy.

Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Crowell

Touches: 14 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 2

Isaiah Crowell may have led the Browns backfield in touches, but for the second straight week, he was out-produced by Duke Johnson. Johnson only had two rushes but one was a 19-yard touchdown run. Duke also led the Browns in receiving with 81 yards on six catches. Johnson's 104 scrimmage yards and the score was good enough for 16.4 fantasy points. He's been a legitimate starter in PPR formats in each of the last two weeks, while Crowell has seen just 10 and 12 carries over the last two games respectively.

Honorable mention(s): This was supposed to be a get-right game for Crowell in a decent matchup against the Colts, but it didn't work out as the Browns fell behind early. The Crow had just three second-half touches, and his fantasy value remains game-script dependant. Cleveland takes on the Bengals at home next week.

Kenny Britt

Target share: 21.7% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 54, TD

Kenny Britt was up and down in this game but ended up securing a touchdown and absorbed the bulk of the targets with the Browns in negative game script for most of the game. He's not a priority grab, however, as it appears the Browns are intent on rotating their wide receiver. None of them was on the field for more than 72 percent of the team's plays and depth receivers like Jordan Leslie and Kasen Williams were on the field for 20 and 19 plays, respectively.

Honorable mention(s): Rashard Higgins was a major disappointment after a promotion to the starting lineup following a breakout game in Week 2. He's worth holding onto for a while longer, however, as his deployment was positive. Higgins took 46 of his 47 snaps from the slot.

Denver Broncos

Touches: 10 each | Carries: 8 | 9 Receptions: 2 | 1

A week after C.J. Anderson scored more fantasy points than any other running back, he ran into a brick wall in Buffalo. He had just eight carries in Week 3, and five of them went for one or zero yards. Anderson put up just 36 rush yards in the game, with 32 of them coming on one run in the second quarter. For what it's worth, he was on the field for 71 percent of Denver's plays. But in a negative game script, Anderson was inefficient as a fantasy back.

Honorable mention(s): The story here is the return of Jamaal Charles to the end zone, and potentially low-end fantasy relevancy. The Bills hadn't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back yet this season, until Charles punched one in in the second quarter. He was efficient with his runs, too, gaining 12, 19 and 12 yards on three of his nine attempts. Anderson is still the workhorse here, but we could see more games like this from Charles in negative game scripts.

Emmanuel Sanders

Target share: 37.5% |Targets: 15 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 75

Dating back to his time as the starter last season, Trevor Siemian does appear to prefer Emmanuel Sanders. Through the first three games of this year Sanders owns a team-high 36 percent share of the team's intended air yards. That's compared to a 30.4 percent share for Demaryius Thomas. That's a healthy share for both players with little else going on in this offense, Sanders does look like the top downfield and overall target option.

Honorable mention(s): It's the same every week in this Denver offense; the Sanders and Thomas show along. Bennie Fowler drew seven targets with the team throwing 40 passes. He was only on the field for 71 percent of the team's plays. Virgil Green was the lead tight end but was only on the field for 55 percent of the plays.

Detroit Lions

Ameer Abdullah

Touches: 17 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 3

There is not much good to takeaway from Ameer Abdullah's performance against the Falcons. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, totaling 47 rush yards on his 14 attempts. Abdullah added a solid 39 receiving yards on three receptions giving him 86 yards from scrimmage. He has yet to score a touchdown this season but has had a decent floor despite his lack of scoring thur far, with 86 total yards in each of his last two games.

Honorable mention(s): Theo Riddick managed just 38 receiving yards on his four receptions against Atlanta. The game seemed like a decent matchup for Riddick but it didn't pan out. Riddick and Abdullah split playing time pretty much down the middle with 30 and 29 snaps respectively, for what it's worth. Neither will be favorable plays on the road against the Vikings next week.

Golden Tate

Target share: 24.4% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 58, TD

Golden Tate continues to hold onto a role that provides him with an excellent floor for fantasy football. He took 75 percent of his snaps from the slot, gathering nine of his 11 targets and scoring his touchdown from the inside. With just 10.6 air yards per target, the majority of Tate's looks are high-percentage passes.

Honorable mention(s): On the field for just 62 percent of the team's plays, Kenny Golladay is strictly a No. 3 receiver and high-ceiling dart throw for fantasy. Marvin Jones is a mainstay on the field, going out for 97 percent of Detroit's plays, but he's hauled in just 46.1 percent of his targets on the season.

Green Bay Packers

Touches: 20 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 8

Ty Montgomery had the workload and did a ton of work as a pass-catcher, leading the Packers with 12 targets. But on his eight receptions he managed just 15 receiving yards. That's not great, Bob. Still, its a good sign that the team is using him as a bell-cow, it was just a bad game from a fantasy standpoint. He had 35 rush yards on 12 attempts, so he totaled 50 yards from scrimmage. He should bounce back against the Bears next week.

Honorable mention(s): Jamaal Williams had one carry for six yards and is not a threat to Montgomery's workload.

Houston Texans

Lamar Miller

Touches: 15 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 1

Lamar Miller continues to be the volume back for the Texans, but he only managed 56 rushing yards on his 14 attempts against New England. Miller was on the field for 70 percent of Houston's plays, signaling that he is still the primary back over rookie D'Onta Foreman. It was Miller's third straight game with at least 50 rushing yards, but he has yet to find the end zone this season and that will continue to limit his fantasy upside.

Honorable mention(s): Foreman did get some work late in this one. In addition two his eight rushes, he added two big receptions in the fourth quarter that both went for over 30 yards. He's becoming a guy you should definitely own, but keep stashed on the bench for now.

DeAndre Hopkins

Target share: 24.2% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 76

After seeing an unsustainable 16 and 13 targets in back-to-back games to start the season, DeAndre Hopkins' usage returned to a more stable level. Hopkins saw eight targets and 23 percent of the team's intended air yards. He led the league in Weeks 1 and 2 in the latter category. The Texans offense clearly benefitted not just by Deshaun Watson looking far better than he did in his first start, but also other options emerging.

Honorable mention(s): Bruce Ellington returned from a Week 1 concussion to assume a key role in the Texans offense. He was on the field for 99 percent of the team's plays. Watson also took his chances downfield with Ellington, as he averaged 20.4 air yards per target. Ellington is a legitimately talented player on an offense that needs them. He should be on rosters.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore

Touches: 26 | Carries: 25 | Receptions: 1

The veteran Frank Gore dominated in the touch department on Sunday against the Browns. While he did manage to score in the second quarter, the Colts quarterback, Jacoby Brissett vultured two rushing touchdowns of his own in the game. Plus, Gore had just 57 rush yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry on his 25 totes. It's good to see him getting the big workload, but the inefficiency in a favorable matchup is a bit concerning. Gore is still a flex play going forward. Next week, Indy takes on a Seattle defense that's been had by running backs so far this year.

Honorable mention(s): With rookie Marlon Mack ruled out, Robert Turbin played the backup role. He had just five rushes for 18 yards.

T.Y. Hilton

Target share: 37.5% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 153, TD

In his second start for the team, Jacoby Brissett breathed life into the Colts stagnant offense against Cleveland. His steady play brought T.Y. Hilton back to life. The veteran receiver owned a 43 percent share of Brissett's intended air yards in Week 3 and scored on a long pass. Fantasy owners will have to decide whether they can get back on board confidently after the encouraging result and usage, as the Colts travel to Seattle in Week 4.

Honorable mention(s): Jack Doyle didn't turn in the game many hoped for after snagging all of his eight targets in Week 2. He was on the field 100 percent of the team's snaps, however, and with Brissett at least making this offense look competent, he'll be on the radar every week going forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette

Touches: 20 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 3

For the third time in as many games, Leonard Fournette found the end zone for the Jaguars. He totaled 59 rushing yards on 17 carries and added 21 receiving yards for 80 from scrimmage against the Ravens who basically fell apart on both sides of the ball in London. Even with a downtick in carries and yardage totals from Week 1, Fournette remains a must-start based on his nose for the end zone on a weekly basis. He'll be an upside RB1 against the Jets next week.

Honorable mention(s): Chris Ivory and Corey Grant both got some work in this blowout, but none of it is fantasy-relevant. Grant ended up leading the backfield with 75 rush yards but 58 of those came on one run at the end of the third quarter. It's Fournette until further notice.

Marqise Lee

Target share: 23.3% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 65

Marqise Lee had 19 targets combined in the two games since Allen Robinson went down with a torn ACL. He offers some semblance of a volume floor when Jacksonville can control a game like this and can hit a ceiling when they need to chase a team, as they did in Week 2.

Honorable mention(s): Please, don't chase Marcedes Lewis's three touchdowns. He had three touchdowns in 2014, 2015 and 2016 combined.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt

Touches: 18 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 2

Holy cow, Kareem Hunt has done it again! The rookie racked up a ridiculous 172 rush yards on his 17 totes, including a 69-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter. It's his third straight game with over 20 standard fantasy points, and he'll be a RB1-stud all season long. Not much else to say here, besides the fact that Kareem Hunt is very, very good at football.

Honorable mention(s): Nope.

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon

Touches: 17 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 0

Melvin Gordon, touchdown machine. He scored his third touchdown in as many games on Sunday and rushed for 79 yards on his 17 attempts. It's his third-straight game with at least 13 standard fantasy points. He didn't catch a pass in this game, but we'll take it. Something to note -- Gordon entered the game with a knee injury, but looked good until he got banged up in the fourth quarter. He went to the locker room but came back to the sideline in full pads, but rode a stationary bike while Branden Oliver spelled him. It's something to monitor heading into Week 4. Oliver could be a popular waiver add this week if fears about Gordon's injury grow early in the week. Stay tuned.

Honorable mention(s): Oliver ended up with 12 touches in Gordon's stead including four catches for 18 yards on top of his six rushed for 16 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Touches: 33 | Carries: 28 | Receptions: 5

TODD GURLEY. Yep, the Rams back was amazing on Thursday night, posting 149 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. He nearly had a fourth that was called back due to a penalty. He was used heavily in a game that the Rams were leading for the majority, but actually ended up being close at the end. Gurley has been pretty great for fantasy owners so far, and should enjoy another good matchup against Dallas in Week 4 before the going gets tough.

Honorable mention(s): No other running back on the Rams had a single touch in this game. Run along, now.

Sammy Watkins and Todd Gurley

Target share: 25% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 108

Target share: 25% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 106, 2 TDs

Target share: 25% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 36, TD

For the first time this season, the Sammy Watkins trade played massive dividends for the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins drew deep targets once again, averaging 12.4 air yards per target in Week 3 despite coming in with an average under 6.0. He was a clear difference maker and his effectiveness unlocks a portion of the Rams offense that we did not previously see. Of course, we should still expect some volatility in Watkins' usage and fantasy production, unless this is the beginning of him taking over as a funnel receiver. It's also worth noting that Watkins is in the concussion protocol after this game.

Honorable mention(s): Cooper Kupp came into Thursday night with six targets in back-to-back weeks. In this game, however, Kupp saw just two targets and was on the field for less than 60 percent of the team's plays. We now have questions about his role.

Miami Dolphins

Touches: 13 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 2

Well this one didn't quite go as planned. Jay Ajayi struggled to get anything going against the Jets, as did the entire Dolphins offense, surprisingly. Down by multiple scores in the second half, Ajayi didn't have many opportunities with just three touches after halftime. He'll look to do better against the Saints next week in a homecoming narrative in London, and remains an RB1 in all formats.

Honorable mention(s): Ajayi came off the field for a few plays due to a minor injury, so Damien Williams got a few snaps behind him. Nothing to fear going forward. Ajayi remains the feature back.

Jarvis Landry

Target share: 24% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 48

Jarvis Landry retained his spot on the top of the target totem pole collecting double-digits for the second straight week. Landry averaged under 10 air yards per target while his two wide receiver teammates came in over 14. It's a bit difficult to judge since this game got away from them and Miami could not stay on their preferred run-heavy game script, but it appears Landry's volume-heavy and short area role from year's past is intact despite the quarterback change.

Honorable mention(s): With Landry working the short areas, both Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker operated in the downfield game. Both players saw 10 targets go their way. Parker has two weeks' worth of strong, No. 1 NFL wide receiver usage so the momentum is still going for his breakout season. Don't forget about Stills, however. The Dolphins primarily live in 11 personnel, as all of Landry, Parker and Stills were on the field for 92 percent or more of the team's plays.

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook

Touches: 32 | Carries: 27 | Receptions: 5

For the third straight week, Dalvin Cook was a workhorse for the Vikings. He racked up 32 touches against the Buccaneers with 97 yards on the ground and 72 receiving. He also scored his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter. He gave owners a scare when he stayed down after a hit in the second half, but he popped back up and was back in the field in no time. He padded his line with a 36-yard reception late in the fourth quarter as the icing on the cake and finished the day as a top-five fantasy running back.

Honorable mention(s): Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for five touches. Neither are fantasy relevant. The Vikings take on the Lions at home in Week 4.

Stefon Diggs

Target share: 33.3% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 8 | Yards:173, 2 TDs

Stefon Diggs continues to build on his growing resume as an NFL star. Case Keenum was dialed in on his No. 1 receiver, as Diggs' absorbed a 52.1 percent share of the team's intended air yards on the day. His move from the slot has indeed afforded him the opportunity for more big play chances. Diggs averaged 16.3 air yards per target and four of his catches went for 15-plus yards. The Vikings may or may not get Sam Bradford back for Week 4, but there's no way you don't play Diggs even if it's another Keenum game. The Lions travel to Minnesota this coming week.

Honorable mention(s): Adam Thielen was second on the team in targets with eight. He also benefitted from Keenum's aggressive mindset, averaging 16.4 air yards per target. Thielen is a riskier start without Bradford but clearly, this duo needs more respect than they got heading into Week 3.

New England Patriots

Mike Gillislee

Touches: 12 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 0

This was not a great week for the Patriots backfield. Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes, and led New England to a late-game comeback win, so the game script didn't allow for much salting of the clock. Mike Gillislee had just 31 yards on the ground and didn't find the end zone. He has a tough matchup next week against the Panthers, but will look to bounce back.

Honorable mention(s): James White saw the ball just six times against Houston, rushing five times for 17 yards and collecting one reception for 11 yards. Like I said, it wasn't a great day for the Patriots backfield. White remains a viable PPR flex with upside.

Target share: 28.6% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 89, TDs

Rob Gronkowski left last week with a groin injury but showed no ill-effects in this game. He went out for 98 percent of the team's plays and was the top short area pass-catcher with a 7.3 average air yards on his targets. With Danny Amendola back, Chris Hogan returned to his more natural outside receiver position, taking only 25 percent of his snaps inside. With that in mind, it's worth noting that all but one of his catches (the seven-yard touchdown) came on plays when he lined up in the slot.

Honorable mention(s): We knew Brandin Cooks would hit big eventually. Week 3 was the correct answer on the Cooks roulette. Cooks was on the field for 89 percent of the Patriots snaps and averaged 23 air yards per target. He'll never have a stable outlook or floor with that type of usage but you know this type ceiling is always in play.

New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram

Touches: 16 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 2

Mark Ingram remains the lead back in New Orleans. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry on his 14 attempts for 56 yards against the Panthers and added 30 receiving yards to total a respectable 86 from scrimmage on the day. Adrian Peterson continues to be inefficient, with just 33 rush yards on his nine attempts and had the lowest snap count in the backfield again, on the field for just 13 plays compared to Ingram's 29.

Honorable mention(s): Rookie back Alvin Kamara had a couple of splash plays, including a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. For now, Kamara is a risky play in fantasy leagues, but he could eventually usurp Peterson as the No. 2, just something to keep an eye on. The Saints head to London to face the Dolphins next week.

Michael Thomas

Target share: 27.6% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 87, TD

Michael Thomas has target totals of eight, 10 and eight in the first weeks of the season and finally found the end zone today. The Saints didn't need to take to the air much in Carolina as they surprisingly controlled the game for much of the afternoon. Thomas is still a locked-in WR1 with a steady floor in this offense. We still have yet to see Drew Brees and company really explode in 2017. The best is yet to come.

Honorable mention(s): Ted Ginn (60 percent) played fewer snaps than Brandon Coleman (79 percent) for the third-straight week. One of these two players will cede playing time to Willie Snead when he returns next week. Coby Fleener already saw his playing time come down, going out for just 16 plays overall.

New York Giants

Touches: 11 | Carries: 9 | Receptions: 2

The Giants backfield was abysmal yet again in Week 3. Paul Perkins tied Orleans Darkwa for the team lead in rush yards with 22.

Honorable mention(s): Shane Vereen had two catches for 18 yards and one rush for five yards. You can't use any player from this backfield in fantasy.

Odell Beckham

Target share: 27.7% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 9 | Yards: 79, 2 TDs

It appeared that Odell Beckham was still on something of a pitch count going out for only 78 percent of the team's plays but he absolutely took the game over when the Giants needed him most in the second half. Five of his catches for 46 yards and both of his touchdowns came in the third and fourth quarter. Beckham is officially back.

Honorable mention(s): Sterling Shepard was on the field for 98 percent of the team's plays and ripped off a 77-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The Giants made it a priority to get the ball out of Eli Manning's hands faster today. His time to throw sat at just 2.01-second time to throw (second fastest of Week 3). With their protection issues, it makes sense for the team to prioritize the short passing game. Shepard is the team's top underneath route-runner and slot receiver, so his stock could rise with this move.

New York Jets

Touches: 15 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 0

Bilal Powell led the Jets backfield with 37 rush yards on 15 carries. That isn't a great line, but he did score, so if you started him in fantasy, well good for you. Just don't expect that every week. Matt Forte had eight carries for 25 yards.

Honorable mention(s): Rookie back Elijah McGuire actually out-rushed Forte despite having one fewer carry. McGuire had 34 yards on his seven attempts and seems to have earned himself a role in a risky three-headed committee. The Jets face the Jaguars next week in an unfavorable running back matchup.

Target share: 26.1% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 95, TD

Target share: 26.1% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 5 | Yards:31

The swinging pendulum at the top of the Jets target pecking order pivoted away from Jermaine Kearse and came the way of Robby Anderson. The deep game specialist averaged 22.2 air yards per target in Week 3. He's pretty much just a go route specialist but he at least has a ceiling in his range of outcomes with Josh McCown at the helm. Austin Serferian-Jenkins came right off his suspension and into the lineup to play on 78 percent of the Jets' plays. Teams in tight end trouble, and who isn't, should consider adding him.

Robby Anderson's #NextGenStats route chart shows the plan with him is "run real fast that way" pic.twitter.com/IB0OseiCIB â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 25, 2017

Honorable mention(s): Jermaine Kearse was scoring touchdowns at an unsustainable rate in this offense last week. He predictably came back to the pack.

Philadelphia Eagles

Wendell Smallwood

Touches: 13 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 1

Due to an injury to Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood got a bigger opportunity in Week 3 against the Giants. He gained 71 yards on his 12 rushes, which is respectable considering how tough New York's run defense has been. A 20-yard scamper in the fourth quarter helped his final line.

Honorable mention(s): The big story here is the bounce-back from LeGarrette Blount. He had 12 carries for 67 rush yards and a touchdown a week after he didn't see a single carry. His fantasy relevance is game-script dependant and really relies on goal-line looks. For what it's worth, third-string rookie Corey Clement ran in a score late in the fourth quarter. Keep an eye on him as a deep sleeper if Sproles has to miss time. The Eagles play the Chargers next week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz

Target share: 32.3% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 55, TD

Zach Ertz has been the constant in this passing attack while the receivers ping-ponged between usable target totals and doldrums. Ertz has target totals of eight, 10 and 10 in the first three games of the season. He's a strong bet to finish inside the top-five tight ends this year with this kind of volume.

Honorable mention(s): Alshon Jeffery has target totals of seven, 13 and eight in the first three games of the season. While all three of those teams have star cornerbacks on their depth chart, Jeffery ran less than 60 percent of his routes against Josh Norman, Marcus Peters and Janoris Jenkins in each of those games. Jenkins only covered him for 16 pass plays today. It's clear that Jeffery will be a volatile asset this year as he and Carson Wentz figure each other out.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell

Touches: 21 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 6

No surprise here, Le'Veon Bell dominated playing time out of the Steelers backfield, playing 97 percent of the team's snaps. He had his best game of the season so far, racking up 98 yards from scrimmage and scored a rushing touchdown. It's only a matter of time until Bell really gets cooking. Just leave him in your lineup, even against the Ravens next week.

Honorable mention(s): Nothing to see here.

Antonio Brown

Target share: 35.9% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 110, TD

The Steelers offense still isn't firing on all cylinders and despite this game being close and competitive before the Bears upset win in overtime, Pittsburgh attempted 39 passes to 17 runs. The lack of offensive functionality has yet to bleed over into Antonio Brown, who recorded his second double-digit catch and 100-yard game of the season and found the end zone for the first time in 2017.

Honorable mention(s): The roller coaster ride continues for Martavis Bryant, who went for over 90 yards and scored a touchdown last week. Bryant was only on the field for 71 percent of the team's plays today, which trailed rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (83 percent).

San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Hyde

Touches: 28 | Carries: 25 | Receptions: 3

Carlos Hyde was loaded up with volume on Thursday night. He only averaged 3.3 yards per carry, gaining 84 rush yards on his 25 attempts but fortunately scored twice against the Rams. It seemed like a slow start, but both of his scores came in the second half and were obviously welcomed by his fantasy owners. He did have an injury scare early on but seemed fine once he returned. Hyde remains a solid floor play who will stay on the field even in negative game scripts, adding to his value as a pass-catching back. He'll have a difficult matchup against the Cardinals in Week 4 but should be started in all formats.

Honorable mention(s): Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert got work behind Hyde when he was sidelined with an injury in the first half. But neither are fantasy-relevant unless Hyde has to miss time.

Pierre Garcon

Target share: 27% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 142

When fantasy gamers went aggressively to get Pierre Garcon despite questions about his quarterback play, this was the type of volume and game script they dreamed of. Garcon was simply impeccable all night, making a number of eye-popping catches as the 49ers chased the Rams in catch-up mode. He owned a whopping 47.2 percentage share of the team's intended air yards. Garcon is a must-play in any game where he faces a softer defense with this kind of volume going his way.

Honorable mention(s): Undrafted rookie Trent Taylor is a name to know. The slot receiver was only on the field for 47 percent of the 49ers' plays but looked like a useful short-area target. With Marquise Goodwin being just a deep threat dart throw, there's room for more options to emerge in this pass game.

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson

Touches: 13 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 2

Chris Carson led Seattle's backfield for the second straight week, although he had a tough time producing on the ground against the Titans with just 34 yards on 11 runs. But thanks to a receiving touchdown in the second half, Carson notched his second-straight week with at least 10 standard fantasy points. It seems like Seattle is going to move forward with Carson as the primary back, and it makes sense because he is the most talented runner they have. Thomas Rawls played one snap. ONE. And Eddie Lacy, while not inactive, didn't see the field at all. Let the Chris Carson era begin!

Honorable mention(s): C.J. Prosise was the only other Seattle back to play in the game, and racked up 74 yards from scrimmage on his seven touches. That included a deep 46-yard reception in the second quarter.

Doug Baldwin

Target share: 31.3% |Targets: 15 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 105, TD

Doug Baldwin put up what was easily his best effort of the season. He dominated the target market share, collecting a team-high 15 despite leaving this game early with a groin injury. Make sure to track his status for the coming week, as the Seahawks offense finally looked like the unit many hoped it would be in the second half. Seattle started slow but came alive in the final two quarters. Russell Wilson finished with four touchdown passes.

Honorable mention(s): Jimmy Graham came into this game with an ankle injury and was on a minor pitch count. Graham was on the field for 66 percent of the team's plays. However, he drew a 2017-high 11 targets and went seven for 72 yards. If the offense gets rolling in the coming weeks Graham will retake his place among the top-five tight ends.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacquizz Rodgers

Touches: 5 | Carries: 5 | Receptions: 0

This is not a typo. Jacquizz Rodgers led the Bucs backfield with five touches, all rush attempts, for 15 yards. That's it. It was a tough matchup against the Vikings defense, but the utter lack of productivity is shocking here. The Bucs were down most of the game, and Jameis Winston attempted 40 passes, so clearly it was not a favorable script for the backfield. Rodgers had two carries in the first quarter, two in the second and one in the third. Dust yourself off, and try again next week. Or just wait for Doug Martin to come back in Week 5, up to you. Tampa Bay gets the Giants next week.

Honorable mention(s): Charles Sims had three touches in the game despite playing on 47 percent of his team's snaps. He's fantasy irrelevant.

Mike Evans

Target share: 30% |Targets: 12 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 67

Mike Evans was just the latest victim of Xavier Rhodes. After holding Antonio Brown in check in Week 2, Rhodes shadowed Evans on 72.2% of the receiver's routes and let him catch just five of nine targets for a mere 53 yards. Overall, for fantasy it was still encouraging that Winston, whether it was a wise move or not, Jameis Winston was still willing to funnel targets at Evans. As much as Rhodes continues to show out like a shutdown corner, the Vikings have issues elsewhere in the secondary. Just as Martavis Bryant went off in the deep game when the Vikings traveled to Pittsburgh, DeSean Jackson hauled in a 32-yard score.

Honorable mention(s): Cameron Brate secured a touchdown in negative game script, but once again played behind O.J. Howard. Brate was on the field for 19 pass plays to 27 for Howard. Adam Humphries (37 plays) was also the primary slot option over Brate.

Tennessee Titans

DeMarco Murray

Touches: 15 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 1

This was supposed to be Derrick Henry's breakout game, but DeMarco Murray squashed those hopes. Murray was questionable with a hamstring injury all week, and all signs pointed to Henry taking over. Unfortunately, injuries are unpredictable and according to the Titans coach, Mike Mularkey, Henry suffered a thigh bruise early in the game. That opened the door for Murray to get some work, and he made the most of it. Specifically, Murray scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and totaled 115 rush yards on the day. WELP.

Honorable mention(s): Henry did end up with 14 total touches for 64 total yards, but the early injury hampered his production. For now, it looks like this is still Murray's backfield. Tennessee faces a tough Texans defense in Week 4.

Rishard Matthews

Target share: 32.3% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 87, TD

With Corey Davis inactive, Rishard Matthews was the clear lead receiver. His standing chemistry with Marcus Mariota continues to win out in the receiving pecking order. Eric Decker, on the other hand, is a low-volume possession receiver in a run-heavy offense. At this point, we've seen enough to have Decker on the shortlist of players you're willing to part with to make a priority pickup on the waiver wire.

Honorable mention(s): The Titans deployed more two tight end sets, rather than give a full-time workload to rookie Taywan Taylor (25 plays), with Corey Davis out. Rookie Jonnu Smith played an almost equal snap count to Delanie Walker (43 to 46). Smith caught his second touchdown in the last two games but only saw two targets. He's not a true threat to Walker's playing time but he's an exciting young talent. Dynasty leaguers need to know his name.

-- Follow Matt Harmon on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB and Matt Franciscovich @MattFranchise.