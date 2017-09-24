Ravens, Jaguars players lock arms during national anthem

Players on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens sidelines linked arms and some took a knee during the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Terrell Suggs was among a group of Ravens players who took a knee during the national anthem, which included former Ravens great Ray Lewis. It appeared every player on the Baltimore Ravens' sideline locked arms in a sign of solidarity -- coach John Harbaugh among them.

Every player on the Jaguars also appeared to lock arms before the game, with team owner Shad Khan and coach Doug Marrone among them.

The sign of solidarity comes two days after President Trump stated at a political rally in Alabama that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games. The NFL, NFL Players Association and league owners have issued responses to Trump's statements.

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 24, 2017