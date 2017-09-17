Bucs, Dolphins, Jaguars to wear 'One Florida' decals

Hurricane Irma passed through Florida last weekend, leaving many to pick up the pieces in the wake of the storm.

The three NFL teams in the state are showing their solidarity on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will wear "One Florida" decals on their helmets as a show of support and unity in the aftermath of Irma, which left devastation across the state.

With the Dolphins-Bucs game rescheduled last week due to the storm, Tampa will host its season opener versus the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins will play their first game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are set to host their first home game of the season, squaring off against the Tennessee Titans.