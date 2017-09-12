Bears-Buccaneers to be played in Tampa as planned

Sunday's tilt between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium will go on as planned.

The NFL and Buccaneers had waited to determine the extent of destruction Hurricane Irma caused to the Tampa area before determining whether the game at 1 p.m. on Sunday would be adjusted. The team announced the decision Tuesday.

"We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday." Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season."

It's good news for a Buccaneers team that had its opening week game versus Miami postponed.