Colts planning to start Jacoby Brissett on Sunday

Jacoby Brissett has taken over in Indianapolis.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the former Patriots backup, acquired via trade just ahead of the team's season-opening loss to the Rams, has forced Week One starter Scott Tolzien to the bench.

However, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said no decision has been made on who will start on Sunday.

"We're not ready to announce it," Pagano said Friday.

Tolzien went 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two interceptions last Sunday while Brissett in relief went 2-of-3 for 51 yards.

Tolzien was also sacked four times.

In fairness to Tolzien, this was not an appetizing situation for any backup. The running game was rendered useless once Los Angeles opened up a significant lead. The defense forced just eight Rams incompletions all afternoon despite Todd Gurley rushing for just two yards per carry.

This is a move that makes sense for the Colts long-term but may carry some short-term problems. Since the retirement of Matt Hasselbeck, Indianapolis has struggled to find adequate, replacement-level backups behind Andrew Luck. And given that Luck is coming off a serious shoulder surgery (he has yet to practice), Brissett represents the opportunity to develop a player that is affordable and under contract through 2019.

When it comes to this week's game against the Cardinals, though, offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski acknowledged that the Colts would be working with a pared-down playbook.

"You have to make some adjustments. He's been here a week," Chudzinski told The Indianapolis Star. 'Getting to know him is as important as him getting to know the playbook. That's a process that happens over time."

Sometimes, there are no better learning opportunities than the ones occurring on the fly. In Brissett's only extended action of the preseason, he went 28 of 39 for 340 yards and four touchdowns in a preseason finale against the Giants. Over two appearances last year during Tom Brady's suspension, Brissett was 34-of-55 for 400 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Patriots went 1-1 in those two starts.