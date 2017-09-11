Injuries: Reuben Foster suffered high ankle sprain

The Cowboys will be without their most tenured defensive back for a couple of weeks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Orlando Scandrick broke his hand in Sunday night's dominant win over the division-rival Giants and will have surgery. Rapoport noted that Scandrick had plans to play this week against the Broncos in Denver but will "miss one or two games" due to the corrective procedure.

Scandrick made it just a handful of snaps Monday night before the injury. In his absence, Dallas maintained a lockdown performance against the Odell Beckham-less Giants. Both Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie did the heavy lifting, holding supposed No. 2 Brandon Marshall to just one catch for 10 yards on four targets. No Giants receiver went over 54 yards. Sterling Shepard caught seven balls but for just 44 total yards.

While the Giants' offensive woes were blamed more on the team's inability to slow the pass rush headed for Eli Manning, Sunday's win was still a boost for a secondary believed to be one of the most vulnerable heading into this season. Thankfully for Scandrick, he won't be out of action long.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Niners' loss to the Carolina Panthers, based on the preliminary diagnosis, sources told Rapoport. The linebacker is expected to undergo furthers tests, but it's also expected he'll miss time, Rapoport added.

2. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is only expected to miss four to six weeks with a dislocated ankle, Rapoport reported.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis is also expected to miss several weeks with a quad strain in his plant leg, sources told Rapoport. The Eagles are working out kickers to replace him in the meantime.

3. Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football on Monday that Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is "out indefinitely" after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

4. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on his weekly radio appearance on the "Doug and Wolf" show on Monday morning, via the team's official website, that he has no updates on OL D.J. Humphries (knee) or RB David Johnson (wrist). The team is still waiting on the MRIs, he said.

5. Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern tore his ACL and MCL, suffered a partial tear of his patellar tendon and suffered a bone bruise all in his kicking leg, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported Monday, per a source. The Lions are working out punters to replace him.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is week-to-week with a biceps injury, Rapoport reports. A source told Rapoport Tuitt's injury is not season ending and that "he's OK."