Injuries: Colts rule out Andrew Luck for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their most tenured defensive back for a couple of weeks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Orlando Scandrick broke his hand in Sunday night's dominant win over the division-rival Giants and will have surgery. Rapoport noted that Scandrick had plans to play this week against the Broncos in Denver but will "miss one or two games" due to the corrective procedure. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters the surgery is scheduled for later Monday.

Scandrick made it just a handful of snaps Sunday night before the injury. In his absence, Dallas maintained a lockdown performance against the Odell Beckham-less Giants. Both Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie did the heavy lifting, holding supposed No. 2 Brandon Marshall to just one catch for 10 yards on four targets. No Giants receiver went over 54 yards. Sterling Shepard caught seven balls but for just 44 total yards.

While the Giants' offensive woes were blamed more on the team's inability to slow the pass rush headed for Eli Manning, Sunday's win was still a boost for a secondary believed to be one of the most vulnerable heading into this season. Thankfully for Scandrick, he won't be out of action long.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) for Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals. Rapoport reported that Luck, who was removed from the PUP list last week but has yet to practice, might be out until October.

Pagano added center Ryan Kelly (foot) and cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) remain week-to-week.

2. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said running back David Johnson dislocated his wrist in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Lions. Rapoport reported Monday that the All-Pro is expected to miss an extended period of time due to the injury. Johnson will receive a second opinion, but he's a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

More bad injury news for Arizona: Left tackle D.J. Humphries is expected to miss a couple of weeks with an MCL sprain, Arians told reporters.

3. San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Niners' loss to the Carolina Panthers, based on the preliminary diagnosis, sources told Rapoport. The linebacker is expected to undergo furthers tests, but it's also expected he'll miss time, Rapoport added.

"We are going to put him in a boot here for a little bit," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Those tend to be a month, a little more, but I can't put exactly a date on it. That's my experience with high ankle sprains."

4. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is only expected to miss four to six weeks with a dislocated ankle, Rapoport reported.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis is also expected to miss several weeks with a quad strain in his plant leg, sources told Rapoport. The Eagles are working out kickers to replace him in the meantime.

5. Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football that Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is "out indefinitely" after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

6. Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern tore his ACL and MCL, suffered a partial tear of his patellar tendon and suffered a bone bruise all in his kicking leg, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported, per a source. The Lions are working out punters to replace him.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is week-to-week with a biceps injury, Rapoport reports. A source told Rapoport Tuitt's injury is not season ending and that "he's OK."

8. Chicago Bears coach John Fox tells reporters wide receiver Kevin White fractured his shoulder blade and will be put on IR. Surgery is a possibility for White, Fox added.

9. Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) was in a walking boot after Sunday night's victory versus the New York Giants. He told reporters afterward he hopes to be ready for Sunday's tilt with the Denver Broncos.

10. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters his high ankle sprain isn't as bad as the one he suffered in 2016 but he won't rush to return to the field.

11. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

12. Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders.

13. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief will not return after suffering a left leg injury during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.