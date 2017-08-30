Cowboys to hold telethon broadcast for Harvey relief

The Dallas Cowboys will conduct a live telethon broadcast during Thursday's practice at AT&T Stadium to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"During the practice, fans are encouraged to call in and speak directly to current members of the Cowboys team who will be accepting donation pledges. Dallas Cowboys alumni will also be manning the phones," the team announced in a statement, adding the practice will be aired live on the local CBS affiliate and in over 20 other markets throughout the southwest.

The practice will also be steamed on the team's official Facebook page and Periscope (@dallascowboys).

The Cowboys added: "Funds raised from the telethon will be dedicated to The Salvation Army for the purpose of supporting the ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey."

Those who would like to donate can call (844) 790-5687 from 6-7:30 p.m. (CT).

The announcement came the same day it was announced that Thursday's preseason game between the Cowboys and Texans was canceled to allow players and coaches to get back to Houston, help out in the relief efforts and be with their families.

The Cowboys are also donating approximately 300,000 pieces of apparel to The Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas.

Many in the NFL have already been active in raising money to help those affected by the hurricane this week, including Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who donated $50,000 to The Salvation Army.

Texans star pass rusher J.J. Watt has raised more than $7 million, with a new goal of $10 million set. Texans owner Bob McNair announced a donation of $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund.

In addition, the NFL Foundation is matching the Texans' $1 million relief donation, Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson announced earlier this week. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is matching up to $1 million in donations to American Red Cross relief efforts in the region. The Jets and the Johnson family will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross and Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million to Watt's fundraising campaign.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.