Jerry Jones donates $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

It only makes sense Dez Bryant would be the one to receive news of the Dallas Cowboys' generous donation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Cowboys held a Salvation Army telethon Thursday at AT&T Stadium to raise money for people affected by the hurricane, and owner Jerry Jones called in to make his donation of $1 million. The person on the other side of the phone: Dez Bryant.

Here's how it all went down:

"I thought I was setting Dez up, but he set me up on the conversation, which he's pretty good at doing," Jones told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Dez likes to get involved in his own business. We've had a couple negations over the years. It was a lot of fun. I'm so rewarded to see these players that understand how they're helping people with their interest and celebrity."

The Cowboys and the Jones family already pledged $100,000 to the relief efforts and also invited the Houston Texans to practice at their team facility in Frisco, Texas, earlier this week.

The Cowboys are one of many NFL teams that have donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.