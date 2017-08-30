J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey relief goal: $10 million

J.J. Watt isn't slowing down in his determination to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Speaking to reporters outside the Texans' team buses shortly before they departed the Dallas area for Houston, Watt announced he's raising his Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising goal to $10 million.

"It's been extremely difficult to watch but it's been unbelievably motivational to see firefighters, policeman, everyday citizens on boats helping each other out, lifting each other up," Watt said. "It's an unbelievable thing to witness what happens in a time of crisis. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. I think that's what we're seeing right now -- humans helping humans. It doesn't matter rich, poor, black, white -- it doesn't matter. Everyone is helping everyone. I think that's what is most important in times like this. It's incredible to witness."

Watt says he's been moved by the generosity he's seen from people donating to the campaign he launched over the weekend in the wake of devastating and unprecedented flooding caused by the hurricane throughout the Texas Gulf Coast. After raising $500,000 in less than 24 hours, Watt kept setting new fundraising goals after surpassing old ones. After reaching $6 million in donations Wednesday, Watt pushed new goal to $10 million.

Watt, who later announced his fund had eclipsed the $7 million mark, downplayed the role he's had in raising so much money to help people.

"I'm just a guy trying to organize it," Watt said. "Just trying to use my platform the best I can."

Watt isn't the only one donating to hurricane relief efforts. The Texans have donated $1 million and the Titans gave $1 million to Watt's drive. The New England Patriots and New York Jets and the Johnson family also are donating $1 million each to relief efforts.

Thursday's scheduled preseason between the Dallas Cowboys and Texans at AT&T Stadium was canceled on Wednesday so Texans players can return to their families and help rebuilding efforts in Houston.

"Guys want to see their families. ... Then we can start that rebuilding process," Watt said. "Houston, I want you to know we are going to be with you every step of the way.

"Thank you to everybody. I'm excited to get back. Houston, we are coming home."

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.