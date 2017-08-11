Injuries: Dolphins rookie Raekwon McMillan tears ACL

Raekwon McMillan had quite an unfortunate NFL debut on Thursday night.

An MRI revealed Friday that the Dolphins' second-round selection suffered a torn ACL during Miami's preseason opener, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his situation. Rapoport confirmed that McMillan is out for the 2017 season.

McMillan suffered the injury on a special teams play in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

The season-ending blow is obviously disappointing for McMillan, who had seen first-team snaps at middle linebacker during training camp. The rookie's absence likely means that veteran acquisition Lawrence Timmons will secure the starting MLB job, but leaves a vacancy at outside linebacker across from Kiko Alonso. Fellow outside linebacker Koa Misi was placed on injured reserve in late July with a neck injury.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Friday:

1. The Lions saw the return of tight end Eric Ebron and tackle Ricky Wagner to practice. Ebron hasn't practiced since the first day of camp when he strained his hamstring. The starting tight end will not play in Detroit's exhibition in Indianapolis on Sunday, but should see game action going forward. Wagner left practice with an undisclosed injury Thursday.