Roundup: Redskins' Trent Murphy banned four games

In his first three seasons, Trent Murphy had only missed one game. In 2017, he'll sit out at least four.

The Redskins defensive end was suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Murphy was second on the team with nine sacks and recorded a career-best 47 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2016.

The four-game ban robs the Redskins of a quarter-season's worth of their fearsome pass-rushing duo in Murphy and Ryan Kerrigan.

In other suspension news...

1. The Jets are out of Marshalls. After cutting veteran wideout Brandon Marshall in the offseason, Gang Green has lost wide receiver Jalin Marshall and now kick returner Nick Marshall to suspension.

The latter Marshall was suspended Friday for the first four games of the 2017 season for the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Nick and Jalin Marshall accounted for 24 of New York's 27 punt returns and 25 of their 43 kick returns in 2016.