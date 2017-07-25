Dolphins sign Alterraun Verner, place Koa Misi on IR

The Miami Dolphins added a big-name corner and ended the season for a physical linebacker.

The team announced it signed cornerback Alterraun Verner and placed linebacker Koa Misi on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Verner was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February after signing a big-money contract in 2014. Verner struggled the last two seasons, getting benched in 2015 and losing out on a starting gig in 2016.

The 28-year-old got nary a sniff on the free-agent market until the Dolphins came swimming around. Verner could add veteran depth behind starters Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. First, however, the struggling corner must make the team.

Misi landing on IR before the season ends his 2017 campaign in Miami and could end his seven-year run with the Dolphins. If he gets healthy, the Dolphins could release him with an injury settlement.

The 30-year-old linebacker is slated to be a free agent in 2018.

Miami will miss the physical presence Misi brought to the second-level of their defense, but the linebacker's inability to remain healthy characterized the last few seasons. Misi played in just three games in 2016 and hasn't participated in a full 16-game slate since his rookie year in 2010.

The Dolphins will hope second-round pick Raekwon McMillan can step right into the gig.