CFBTop25: Top 25 college football players of 2017

CFB 24/7 is marking the days to the start of the 2017 season by counting down the top 25 players in college football.

We asked seven of our writers and analysts to provide us with their personal top-25 player lists, ranking them 1-25 based on their evaluations entering the season. From those, we aggregated an overall top-25 list by using a points system. A player received 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for second place and so on through one point for a 25th-place vote.

Four players shared the seven first-place votes. In all, 59 players received at least one top-25 vote. Tell us where we erred by leaving a comment below, or join the debate on Twitter by using #CFBTop25.

Click the entries below to see each profile.



» CFB 24/7 panel points: 155

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 8th

» Fan ranking: 4th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 153

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 7th

» Fan ranking: 1st

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 151

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 7th

» Fan ranking: 5th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 126

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: 18th

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 121

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: 13th

» Fan ranking: 6th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 114

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: 17th

» Fan ranking: 20th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 112

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: 18th

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 109

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 97

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 25th

» Fan ranking: 3rd

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 90

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 81

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 80

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 10th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 72

» Highest analyst ranking: 5th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 2nd

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 68

» Highest analyst ranking: 5th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 14th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 62

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 12th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 61

» Highest analyst ranking: 10th

» Lowest analyst ranking: 24th

» Fan ranking: 18th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 45

» Highest analyst ranking: 7th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 44

» Highest analyst ranking: 13th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 41

» Highest analyst ranking: 8th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 40

» Highest analyst ranking: 7th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 37

» Highest analyst ranking: 11th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 35

» Highest analyst ranking: 12th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 31

» Highest analyst ranking: 9th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 29

» Highest analyst ranking: 11th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 8th

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 28

» Highest analyst ranking: 13th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

CFB 24/7 voting panel: Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

